Khatron Ke Khiladi 15: Avika Gor apologises to Jasmine Bhasin for intentionally keeping distance from her; actresses get emotional

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 10 (ANI): Actresses Avika Gor and Jasmin Bhasin have rekindled their friendship on the new season of 'Khatron Ke Khiladi '. The duo, who were once quite close, had grown distant over the years. However, the show has brought them back together, and the two are now close buddies once again.

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In one of the recent episodes of Colors TV's Khatron Ke Khiladi 15, Avika Gor apologised to Jasmin Bhasin for misunderstanding her in the past and intentionally maintaining a distance from her.

Avika got emotional and broke down while apologising to Jasmin. In a heartwarming moment, Jasmin comforted her with a warm hug, putting their past misunderstandings behind them.

That moment from the episode went viral on social media, with their fan clubs expressing happiness over the actresses' sweet reunion.

Before appearing on Khatron Ke Khiladi 15, both Avika Gor and Jasmin Bhasin had previously participated in the show's ninth season.

Meanwhile, recently speaking with ANI, Avika admitted that while the show remains physically and mentally demanding, her previous stint was more challenging.

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"This is not an easy show anyway. It's very challenging. But for me, my earlier season was much more difficult. The kind of stunts that were given to me in that season were more scary to me. So the stunts that I was performing right now did not really scare me to a level where I would feel that I should give up. But when I was watching others perform, it really made me very emotional because there were too many stunts where too many people were either getting injured or emotional breakdowns and just witnessing all of that was not really easy," said the 'Sasural Simar Ka' actor. (ANI)