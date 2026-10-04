Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 winner: Avinash Mishra defeats Rithvik Dhanjani, Orry in finale; How much money did he take home

Khatron Ke Khiladi 15, hosted by Rohit Shetty, aired its grand finale episode on Sunday. The top three finalists of the season were Avinash Mishra, Rithvik Dhanjani and Orry after Harsh Gujral and Rubina Dilaik's elimination.

Sneha Biswas
Published4 Oct 2026, 11:30 PM IST
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Avinash Mishra as the winner of Rohit Shetty's Khatron Ke Khiladi 15.
Avinash Mishra as the winner of Rohit Shetty's Khatron Ke Khiladi 15.

The ongoing Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 15 has come to an end on its grand finale night. The finale saw the top five contenders fighting for the winning trophy. Avinash Mishra has emerged as the winner of Rohit Shetty-hosted Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 15, beating Rithvik Dhanjani and Orry in the finale round.

Grande finale night of Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 15

The top five contestants of the show were Avinash Mishra, Harsh Gujral, Rubina Dilaik, Rithvik Dhanjani and Orry. Harsh Gujral and Rubina Dilaik were eliminated from the show in the initial round.

How much money did winner Avinash Mishra win from Rohit Shetty show

Winner Avinash Mishra won a hefty prize money of 20 lakh alongside a trip to Europe and a car. All top three finalists, including Mishra, Orry and Rithvik Dhanjani, received bikes.

Where to watch

The finale round was aired in two parts. The second and concluding part was aired on Sunday on television. T

he show is also available on OTT. It can be streamed on JioHotstar.

(this is a developing story)

About the Author

Sneha Biswas

Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.<br><br> With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.<br><br> Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.<br><br> Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.<br><br> Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.

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