Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 winner: Avinash Mishra defeats Rithvik Dhanjani, Orry in finale; How much money did he take home

The ongoing Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 15 has come to an end on its grand finale night. The finale saw the top five contenders fighting for the winning trophy. Avinash Mishra has emerged as the winner of Rohit Shetty-hosted Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 15, beating Rithvik Dhanjani and Orry in the finale round.
Grande finale night of Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 15
The top five contestants of the show were Avinash Mishra, Harsh Gujral, Rubina Dilaik, Rithvik Dhanjani and Orry. Harsh Gujral and Rubina Dilaik were eliminated from the show in the initial round.
How much money did winner Avinash Mishra win from Rohit Shetty show
Winner Avinash Mishra won a hefty prize money of ₹20 lakh alongside a trip to Europe and a car. All top three finalists, including Mishra, Orry and Rithvik Dhanjani, received bikes.
Where to watch
The finale round was aired in two parts. The second and concluding part was aired on Sunday on television. T
he show is also available on OTT. It can be streamed on JioHotstar.
(this is a developing story)