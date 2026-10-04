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Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 winner: Avinash Mishra defeats Rithvik Dhanjani, Orry in finale; How much money did he take home

Khatron Ke Khiladi 15, hosted by Rohit Shetty, aired its grand finale episode on Sunday. The top three finalists of the season were Avinash Mishra, Rithvik Dhanjani and Orry after Harsh Gujral and Rubina Dilaik's elimination.

Sneha Biswas
Published4 Oct 2026, 11:30 PM IST
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Avinash Mishra as the winner of Rohit Shetty's Khatron Ke Khiladi 15.
Avinash Mishra as the winner of Rohit Shetty's Khatron Ke Khiladi 15.
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The ongoing Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 15 has come to an end on its grand finale night. The finale saw the top five contenders fighting for the winning trophy. Avinash Mishra has emerged as the winner of Rohit Shetty-hosted Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 15, beating Rithvik Dhanjani and Orry in the finale round.

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Grande finale night of Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 15

The top five contestants of the show were Avinash Mishra, Harsh Gujral, Rubina Dilaik, Rithvik Dhanjani and Orry. Harsh Gujral and Rubina Dilaik were eliminated from the show in the initial round.

How much money did winner Avinash Mishra win from Rohit Shetty show

Winner Avinash Mishra won a hefty prize money of 20 lakh alongside a trip to Europe and a car. All top three finalists, including Mishra, Orry and Rithvik Dhanjani, received bikes.

Where to watch

The finale round was aired in two parts. The second and concluding part was aired on Sunday on television. T

he show is also available on OTT. It can be streamed on JioHotstar.

(this is a developing story)

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About the Author

Sneha Biswas

Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and...Read More

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