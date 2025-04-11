Khauf trailer provides a look at series spooky moments

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 11 (ANI): Trailer of 'Khauf', an upcoming horror drama on Prime Video was unveiled on the streaming platform on Friday.

Loaded with several spooky moments, the series features a stellar ensemble cast including Monika Panwar, Rajat Kapoor, Abhishek Chauhan, Geetanjali Kulkarni, and Shilpa Shukla.

It revolves around Madhu (Monika Panwar), a young woman who relocates to a seemingly ordinary hostel room in a big city, hoping for a fresh start. But as the trailer unfolds, a sinister presence lurking within the hostel's walls becomes undeniable.

According to a press note, what initially appears to be a safe haven soon reveals an atmosphere thick with dread, as the women on her floor warn her to leave-- though none have the courage to step beyond the hostel's grounds, trapped by an unnamed terror.

As Madhu's past nightmares seep into reality, a shaman arrives, promising to rid her of the darkness. The trailer hints at a relentless psychological and supernatural struggle, where survival hinges on unearthing the truth before it consumes them all, the press note added.

On being the show's protagonist, Monika said playing Madhu has been both an interesting and intense experience, offering her a wide range of emotions and challenges to dive into.

"She's a character who gradually unravels as she faces the inexplicable horrors surrounding her, and capturing that fear was both a challenging and rewarding experience. Matchbox Shots has been instrumental in shaping Khauf's haunting world, creating a space where performances can truly leave a lasting impact," Monika said, according to the press note.

She added, "The eerie atmosphere, haunting visuals, and the entire setting--everything in Khauf is crafted to draw the audience into its unsettling world. Working with Prime Video has been an incredible journey. It is truly a platform that champions bold and immersive storytelling. I can't wait for viewers to experience the suspense and terror when it premieres on April 18."