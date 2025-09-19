'Khelo India singer is no more': Kiren Rijiju expresses shock at Zubeen Garg's tragic demise in Singapore

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju on Friday expressed shock at the tragic demise of Khelo India singer Zubeen Garg, saying that a magical voice has been lost.

Garg, a popular singer from Assam, died while scuba diving in Singapore on Friday.

“Khelo India singer is no more! We have lost a magical voice and a versatile personality. I'm deeply shocked by the tragic demise of Zubeen Garg. His evergreen songs will inspire the talented artists for the generations to come. I pray for his departed soul,” said Rijiju in a post on X.

The singer had gone to Singapore to participate in the three-day North East Festival, which was scheduled to begin on Friday. However, during scuba diving, he suffered injuries. He was rushed to hospital, but died during treatment.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said it is very painful news and an immense loss to the state and the nation.

In an X post, he said, "Today Assam lost one of its favourite sons. I am at a loss for words to describe what Zubeen meant for the state. He has gone too early; this was not the age to go."

"Zubeen's voice had an unmatched ability to energise people and his music spoke directly to our minds and souls. He has left a void that will never be filled. Our future generations will remember him as a stalwart of Assam's culture, and his works will inspire many more talented artists in the days and years to come," he added.

Sarma said that beyond Garg's music, his connection with people and passion for helping them will always be remembered.

"I will greatly cherish all my interactions with him. That magical voice has forever gone silent. Tragic beyond words!" he added.

Gaurav Gogoi, Assam Congress president and the party's deputy leader in the Lok Sabha, mourned Garg's death and hailed him as a "pride of every Assamese".

"I am left speechless by the news of the death of Zubeen Garg, the pride of every Assamese, in an accident in Singapore. I cannot find words to express the loss we are feeling," Gogoi, the Lok Sabha MP of Jorhat from where the singer hailed, said in a statement.