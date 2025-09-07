Khloé Kardashian marks True’s first day of second grade with ex-Tristan Thompson by her side

Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson came together this week for their daughter True. On Friday, the reality TV star posted a carousel on Instagram celebrating her little girl’s first day of second grade. The setup featured balloons in soft pastel colors and a giant pink book propped up as the centerpiece.

Khloé praised her daughter, adding that she is “so proud of the respectful, sweet, loving, smart, beautiful girl she is [sic].”

She wrapped the post with a tribute to both her kids. “My two angels make me melt! Their smiles and bond are everything to me! [sic]" she wrote in the caption of her Instagram post.

Khloé Kardashian’s message to her daughter On her Instagram Stories, Kardashian shared side-by-side photos comparing True’s first day of first and second grade. “Just like that, my baby is off to 2nd grade. Time is flying faster than I ever imagined - it feels like I blinked and my baby grew up," she wrote.

Fans flooded her comments with support. One wrote, “I love how you make moments so special! You are building such core memories for your children.” Another added, “A True mother, a True blessing! Love you Koko queen!”

Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s relationship Khloé and Tristan’s relationship has been in the public eye for years. According to Page Six, they welcomed True in 2018, the same year Thompson was accused of cheating. The pair split, reconciled, and split again before the athlete confirmed in early 2022 that he fathered a child with personal trainer Maralee Nichols.

Despite their complicated history, the two expanded their family again. In July 2022, Kardashian confirmed through her representative that she and Thompson were expecting a son via surrogacy. Tatum was born in August of the same year. Thompson is also father to Prince Oliver, 8, from a previous relationship with Jordan Craig, as informed by Page Six.

FAQs What grade is True Thompson starting this year? She just began second grade.

Did Khloé Kardashian post about True’s milestone? Yes, she shared a carousel on Instagram and Stories with photos and messages.

How many children do Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson share? They share two children: True, 7, and Tatum, 3.

What did Tristan Thompson apologize for in 2022? He admitted to fathering a child with Maralee Nichols while still dating Khloé.

