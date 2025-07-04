Khloe Kardashian credits Indian-origin surgeon Dr Raj Kanodia for her cosmetic glow-up. Who is 'Doc Hollywood?'

Khloe Kardashian has opened up about the cosmetic treatments behind her changing looks, putting an Indian-origin doctor in the spotlight.

The conversation started when a UK-based aesthetics doctor shared a video analysing Kardashian’s latest appearance at Jeff Bezos’s wedding. The video broke down the possible enhancements behind her look.

Khloe responded directly to the video, describing it as a compliment. She confirmed she has undergone several treatments, though nothing she hasn’t spoken about before.

Listing her procedures, Khloe mentioned Botox, laser hair removal, gradual weight loss and even salmon sperm facials. She added that in 2025, there are “many other things we can do before surgery,” but when that time comes, “if I choose to,” she knows “some great doctors”, tagging Dr Raj Kanodia.

Who is Dr Raj Kanodia? Dr Raj Kanodia, a Los Angeles-based plastic surgeon of Indian origin, has over 2.3 million Instagram followers. Calling himself "Doc Hollywood", he is best known for his scarless rhinoplasty procedures. He is widely regarded as one of LA’s top rhinoplasty specialists.

His celebrity client list reportedly includes Britney Spears, Jennifer Aniston, Kim Kardashian, Cindy Crawford and Charli D’Amelio.

Dr Kanodia was also seen at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s grand wedding in India, where he posed for photos with Kim and Khloe Kardashian. He was also spotted with Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor, sparking rumours that she too may be one of his clients.