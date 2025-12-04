Khloe Kardashian hasnt slept with lights off in 7 years, here is why

Los Angeles [US], December 4 (ANI): Reality TV star Khloe Kardashian has revealed that she has not slept with the lights off for nearly seven years following a terrifying ghost encounter in her former rental home. The 41-year-old shared the story in the recent episode of her podcast Khloe in Wonder Land, according to E! News.

Kardashian, who shares children True, 7, and Tatum, 3, with ex Tristan Thompson, said the incident occurred when True was still an infant.

"She rubbed my hair--she did. It was the scariest thing. I've never slept with the light off ever since," Kardashian said.

She described the moment in detail, "It was at that rental house that I still had in the Oaks--and there was a hallway from True's room to my room." She said that she could hear footsteps on the wood floors in the hallway between her and True's bedroom, E! News reported.

She continued, "True was still in a crib, and she never got out of her crib, so I heard someone walking down," the 41-year-old explained. "I was like, 'True?' and then I looked at the monitor, and she was still asleep, so I was like, 'That's weird.' So I just laid back down--it was the middle of the night--and I shut my eyes."

Khloe, however, alleged that she felt something rub against her face while she was in her bed. "I could feel it was a small hand," she said. "I remember closing my eyes, going, 'Please don't be there, please don't be there, please don't be there.' I opened my eyes--nothing was there. I was so freaked out," she said as quoted by the outlet.

She added that it wasn't the only encounter she said she had with a ghost while living in that home. In fact, the Good American founder recalled that at another time, "The jacuzzi was completely drained with a Barbie doll at the very bottom of the jacuzzi--like murder."

Kardashian emphasised that the ghost, whom she believes was a little girl, was not friendly, "She was horrible," she explained on a July episode of her podcast. "Even True noticed her. True never had nightmares in her life and this girl would go in her room and wake her up. True would tell me about her."