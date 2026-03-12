Khosla Ka Ghosla 2 release date announced, Anupam Kher and Boman Irani return

Fans of the much-loved Hindi comedy Khosla Ka Ghosla have reason to celebrate. The makers have officially announced the release date of its sequel, Khosla Ka Ghosla 2, nearly two decades after the original became a cult favourite.

According to the film’s team, the sequel will arrive in cinemas on 28 August 2026, coinciding with the festival of Raksha Bandhan.

The announcement was shared by film trade analyst Taran Adarsh on X (formerly Twitter), along with a poster revealing the release date.

“CULT CLASSIC RETURNS – KHOSLA KA GHOSLA 2 TO RELEASE ON 28 AUG 2026…” he wrote while sharing the update.

“The much-loved cult classic film #KhoslaKaGhosla is officially making a comeback with its sequel, #KhoslaKaGhosla2, which arrives in cinemas on 28 Aug 2026 [#RakshaBandhan]. Directed by Prashant Bhagia, the film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Savita Raj Hiremath, and Raj Hiremath,” his post added.

A Cult Classic From 2006 The original Khosla Ka Ghosla, directed by Dibakar Banerjee, released in 2006 and quickly gained cult status among audiences.

The film was praised for its humorous yet relatable portrayal of middle-class struggles, particularly revolving around property disputes and family dynamics.

Its ensemble cast included Anupam Kher, Vinay Pathak, Boman Irani, Ranvir Shorey, Parvin Dabas and Tara Sharma.

The film’s quirky storytelling, memorable dialogues and relatable characters helped it become one of the most loved Hindi comedies of its time.

Cast Returns For Sequel The sequel will see several actors from the original film returning to reprise their roles.

Earlier this year, Anupam Kher revealed that he had wrapped a major schedule of the film and expressed gratitude to the team for the experience.

In a post on Instagram, he shared glimpses from the sets and gave fans a look at the familiar Khosla family returning to the big screen.

The video featured actors Ranvir Shorey, Kiran Juneja and Parvin Dabas, who were part of the original cast. Actor Tara Sharma will also return for the sequel.

Boman Irani is also set to reprise his iconic role as the cunning property dealer Khurana.

Sharing his excitement earlier, Anupam Kher wrote:

“SCHEDULE WRAP OF #KKG2!! As I finish 90% of my work for #KhoslaKaGhosla2 my heart is full of gratitude! It has been an exhausting but an EXHILARATING experience! This is going to be an EPIC sequel to an OG #CultClassic!”

He added that the sequel will feature a bigger con than the original story, hinting at another entertaining plot for audiences.

Behind The Film Khosla Ka Ghosla 2 is directed by Prashant Bhagia.

The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Savita Raj Hiremath and Raj Hiremath.