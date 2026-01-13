‘Khoslas are back and how’: Anupam Kher shares BTS stills from Khosla Ka Ghosla 2 sets

The much-loved world of Khosla Ka Ghosla is gearing up for a return, and fans of the cult comedy could not be more excited. Actor Anupam Kher has fuelled anticipation around the sequel by sharing nostalgic moments with the original cast on social media, hinting at what lies ahead in Khosla Ka Ghosla 2.

Taking to X, Kher posted a set of photographs featuring familiar faces from the 2006 film, including Parvin Dabas, Kiran Juneja and Ranvir Shorey, who played key members of the endearing Khosla family. The images, a mix of candid and behind-the-scenes shots, instantly struck a chord with fans who have long hoped for a sequel.

In his caption, Kher reflected on the rare excitement surrounding the project, noting that despite a career spanning over four decades, he has seldom witnessed such anticipation for a follow-up film. He also invited fans to share why they believe Khosla Ka Ghosla continues to resonate across generations.

He wrote, “KHOSLAS ARE BACK AND HOW: I have been in movies now for four decades. But never have I experienced this crazy anticipation for the sequel of any movie (including International) as in the case of #KhoslaKaGhosla2! I wonder what is it that resonates with the magic of this film! Please share with what you think are the REASONS for this excitement (from all age groups)! I am genuinely curious!! Jai Mata Di!”

Adding to the buzz, Tara Sharma, who featured in the original, is also returning for the sequel. Recent visuals from the sets, including a close-up glimpse of Kher in character, have further heightened curiosity.

The renewed chatter comes after a video from the film’s shoot in Faridabad went viral, with cast members spotted filming scenes. The sequel also marks a milestone for Kher, who recently described the project as his 550th film. Actor Ravi Kishan has joined the ensemble, expanding the cast beyond the original lineup.

A user wrote, “For starters, #KhoslaKaGhosla hit close home for lower and middle class viewers in the times of standalone Cinema halls, 2006. It was and will always be relatable in a country like India where 'Makaan' tops the priority list of such viewers preceded by basics like 'Roti, Kapda'.”

Another user wrote, “First one was too good. Hope the 2nd can really keep up the standards, which are ofc very high.”

“It feel closer to home and heart ..very much relatable at all levels. Congratulations to you and the entire team and the viewers too,” the third wrote on X.