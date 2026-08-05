Khushbu Sundar, Kangana Ranaut and other women in cinema rebuke Udhayanidhi Stalin over Trisha remarks

Tamil Nadu Leader of Opposition (LoP) Udhayanidhi Stalin created an uproar on the internet with his latest remark involving actor Trisha Krishnan. While his statement was heavily criticised by many on the internet, only a handful of women from the film world have raised their voice and condemned the statement.

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Khushbu Sundar Dubbing Udhayanidhi Stalin's controversial speech as ‘crass’, BJP leader Khushbu Sundar asked him to apologise to Trisha Krishnan.

In a long note on social media, Sundar, who serves as the State Vice President of the BJP in Tamil Nadu, said, "Heard #Udhayanidhi Stalin's speech. It was crass, cheap and deeply derogatory; reflecting the very political culture he seems eager to inherit.”

"What else can one expect from people who treat abusing, degrading and insulting women as a form of political theatre, basking in the applause, whistles and laughter of their loyal supporters? And who will know this better but me?”

She further added that regardless of politics, one must have boundaries, especially when it comes to the dignity of women. “Public discourse must have boundaries, regardless of political differences. Women need to be respected and not treated as a pawn to play to your whims and fancies,” she wrote.

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Khushbu Sundar further alleged that the son of the former CM of the state cannot match the ‘performance, vision or leadership’ of Vijay, whose party defeated DMK. “When you know you cannot match the performance, vision or leadership of your political opponent, resorting to personal insults and vulgarity becomes the easiest escape.”

“The Leader of the Opposition owes #Trisha an unconditional public apology for insulting her on a public platform. Lets see if can own up his dirt and if he has the courage and decency to apologize?”

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Kangana Ranaut Taking to Instagram, actor-turned-BJP MP Kangana Ranaut also shared a strong message.

Slamming Udhayanidhi Stalin, Ranaut condemned the language used in his speech. “Public display of filthy abuses, double meaning obscene and vulgar jokes is not acceptable to any civilised society. Mr Stalin was sent to jail for the offence, he might be out on bail by now but it is a good precedent," the Queen actor said.

Kangana Ranaut on Instagram.

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Chinmayi Sripaada Singer Chinmayi Sripaada slammed men dragging women into politics instead of fulfilling their duties towards the nation. For Stalin Junior, she wrote, “If men in politics could just focus on actual issues instead of dragging women who have nothing to do with their scheme of things - it would be stellar. The reason abusive motor mouths like DMKs Shivaji Krishnamurthy could speak so vulgarly on political platforms is because he was encouraged to do so. Not once, but several times till he was expelled.”

“The least he could have done was tell his audience to pipe down or tell them to behave better, but he went ahead to say something far worse,” she added.

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She recalled what former CM Jayalalitha faced during her time.

“It is of course, very easy for anyone in this ecosystem to say if we applied a crass meaning, it is our fault and that our thinking is crass, but I am old enough to remember how the very same ecosystem used to refer and speak about the late Honble CM Jayalalitha,” she said.

“What a disappointment. Women are not outraged enough -In rage. And in solidarity.”

DMK leader and former Deputy CM Udhayanidhi Stalin was arrested on Tuesday. He was released after the Madras HC intervened. He was also questioned by police related to offensive remarks against Trisha, who is rumoured to be romantically linked with CM Vijay.

About the Author Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and...Read More ✕ Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.



With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.



Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.



Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.



Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.