Khushbu Sundar urges government to help Indians stuck in Middle East amid Israel-Iran conflict

Actor-turned-politician Khushbu Sundar posted an emotional appeal to the Indian government amid the Iran-Israel conflict. Requesting help for Indians stranded in the Middle East, Sundar urged the government to act with urgency. She further called it a critical hour and prayed for peace.

Khushbu Sundar appeals to government for stranded Indians Khusbhu Sundar took to her Instagram account and X, formerly Twitter and penned down a request for everyone, including the government. She wrote, “My heart is heavy watching the devastating escalation in the Middle East. Every image of uncertainty, every report of sirens, airport shutdowns, and grounded flights across Israel, Iran, and even Dubai brings deep concern for innocent civilians caught in the crossfire.”

“Among them are our own people — Indians who left home to build dreams, support families, and create better futures. Today, they face fear and uncertainty far away from their loved ones. Back home, thousands of families wait anxiously for a call, a message, a sign of safety,” she continued.

She went on to add, “I earnestly appeal to the Government of India and our Indian Missions to act with urgency, compassion, and coordination to ensure the safety and evacuation of every Indian stranded in affected areas.”

Advocating peace, she wrapped up her note, “At this critical hour, humanity must rise above conflict. May peace prevail. May every Indian abroad return home safe. #PrayForPeace #StaySafe #endwar #indiansoverseas.”

Embassy of India in Abu Dhabi Khushbu Sudnar also highlighted an advisory from the Embassy of India in Abu Dhabi, which read, “In view of the current regional situation, all Indian nationals in the United Arab Emirates are advised to avoid unnecessary travel, take due care, remain vigilant, follow safety guidelines and advisories as and when issued by the UAE authorities and the Embassy.”

It added, “2. The Embassy of India, Abu Dhabi and the Consulate General in Dubai are continuing to function normally and will issue updates as necessary. 3. For any emergency query, the Indian nationals in the UAE can contact the following numbers: Toll free number: 800-46342, WhatsApp : +971543090571, Email : pbsk.dubai@mea.gov.in and ca.abudhabi@mea.gov.in.”

Flights cancelled amid tensions News agency ANI reported that hundreds of Indian passengers were stuck at Abu Dhabi International Airport as conflict escalated in the Middle East.

As per AP, popular airlines were not operating amid reports of fresh attacks across key regions in the Gulf on Sunday morning. Emirates Airlines suspended all flights to and from Dubai until at least Sunday afternoon. The Qatar airport was closed until at least Monday morning, according to Qatar Airways. Israeli airspace also remained closed Sunday. Israeli airline El Al said it was preparing a recovery effort to bring home Israelis stranded abroad once the airspace reopened.

Passengers were either stranded or diverted to other airports Saturday after Israel, Qatar, Syria, Iran, Iraq, Kuwait and Bahrain closed their airspace.

According to the flight tracking site FlightAware, hundreds more flights were cancelled at Middle East airports on Sunday, reported AP.