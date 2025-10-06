Khushbu Sundar's befitting reply to troll who said she uses ChatGPT for tweets: ‘Intelligence is about life lessons’

Actor-turned-politician Khushbu Sundar gave a fitting reply to a troll who mocked her education and accused her of using ChatGPT to frame her political posts on X.

The exchange began after Khushbu shared a politically charged post on the platform. A user responded sarcastically, writing, “Do you really know sarcastic tweets or are you using ChatGPT to frame this? We know your 8th grade.”

Unfazed, Khushbu hit back with a sharp response, reminding the troll that formal education isn’t the only measure of intelligence. “Intelligence is not about your academic report card results. Intelligence is about what life teaches you. Even a great statesman like #Kamarajar couldn’t continue his education beyond 4th grade, brother. So relax, I don’t need ChatGPT to voice my thoughts,” she wrote.

Her reply quickly went viral, drawing praise from many users who lauded her confidence and grace in handling online criticism.

Khushbu Sundar’s Background Khushbu studied at Swami Muktananda High School in Mumbai but began acting at a young age, which led her to focus on films over academics. She made her on-screen debut at the age of 10 in The Burning Train (1980) and went on to feature in several Hindi films, including Naseeb, Laawaris, Kaalia, and Meri Jung.

She later became one of the most popular actors in South Indian cinema, working in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi films. At the height of her career, her fans even built a temple in her honour — a testament to her immense popularity.