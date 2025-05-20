Khushi Kapoor says ‘no point listening' to criticism after Nadaaniyan flopped

Sridevi and Boney Kapoor’s daughter Khushi Kapoor recently opened up about finding her voice after having three films in her kitty. In a recent interview, she talked about criticism and how she handles it. She faced strong criticism after the release of her latest, Nadaaniyan, especially for being a star kid.

Khushi Kapoor on criticism Talking to the Times of India, Khushi Kapoor said that she can now sense the tone behind criticism and responds to it accordingly. She said that she works as per the criticism if she thinks it will help her.

“I think it’s important to take constructive criticism. And if something’s not really helping you, I don’t think there’s any point listening to it,” said Khushi.

Khushi Kapoor: I have more of a voice now Khushi also talked about how she has found confidence after acting in three films.

“The comfort definitely grows and you become surer of the choices you’re making," she said.

“I feel I have more of a voice now because I’ve done three films. I can express my ideas and thoughts a bit more," she added.

Khushi said that while she was ‘quiet’, absorbing everything in the beginning of her career, she can now voice her opinion.“Now I feel like I can tell that it’s a more collaborative process because I feel like I can express my thoughts,” she explained.

Khushi is the younger sister of actor Janhvi Kapoor.

Khushi Kapoor's films She made her much-awaited acting debut with Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies, alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan and Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda. However, the Netflix series received mixed reviews from critics and the audience upon its release.

Khushi was next seen in Loveyapa with Aamir Khan’s son Junaid Khan. The film did not do well and was criticised by critics and audiences alike. Her third film was Nadaaniyan, which marked the debut of Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh’s son Ibrahim Ali Khan. It too was trolled heavily upon release, especially for its cringe-worthy dialogues and poor acting skills.