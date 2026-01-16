Khushi Mukherjee faces ₹100-crore defamation case: What did the actress say about Suryakumar Yadav?

Actress Khushi Mukherjee is facing a ₹100-crore defamation case. The lawsuit was filed on 13 January by influencer Faizan Ansari.

The influencer alleges that Mukherjee made false and damaging statements about India’s T20 captain Suryakumar Yadav. The comments have allegedly harmed the cricketer’s public reputation, according to Ansari.

The issue began during a public interaction when Mukherjee answered a question about dating cricketers. She claimed that several players had shown interest in her.

The actress, who debuted in the Tamil film Anjal Thurai (2013), then spoke about Suryakumar Yadav. She said SKY used to contact her earlier. Though she denied any relationship, the remarks went viral and triggered backlash.

"There are so many cricketers who are after me. Suryakumar used to message me a lot. We don't talk much now. I don't even want to get associated, and I don't want any linkups with me," Mukherjee said at that time.

Faizan Ansari’s reaction Faizan Ansari reacted sharply to the controversy. He claimed that the statements were completely false and were made only to gain attention.

The influencer alleged that the remarks harmed the image of a “nationally-respected sportsperson”. Ansari filed a written complaint at the Ghazipur police station. He travelled from Mumbai to ensure the case was registered.

Ansari also said he would seek a jail term of at least seven years if the allegations are proven to be baseless. Speaking to the media, Ansari said he had submitted all required documents.

“We want an FIR to be registered immediately against Khushi Mukherjee. I have mentioned this in my written complaint as well and requested strict action. At the very least, serious charges should be applied,” Ansari told the media.

“More than two million people follow me on Instagram, and crores of people watch my videos. It is my responsibility to take this issue to every corner of the world. I am not afraid of anyone. I only want justice,” he said.

He has promised to stay in Ghazipur until legal proceedings start. According to him, the amount of the lawsuit was determined after proper legal advice.

“I demand that an FIR be lodged immediately against Khushi Mukherjee, no matter how many difficulties arise. Until I get justice, I will stay in Ghazipur city,” Ansari added.

The influencer has added that he will apologise publicly if Mukherjee provides proof. But, until then, he has urged people to support Suryakumar Yadav.

Khushi Mukherjee's defence As criticism grew, Khushi Mukherjee clarified her stand in later interviews. She said her remarks were misunderstood and exaggerated by social media.

According to the actress, any past contact was casual, friendly and very limited. She has also said that they have not spoken for a long time. At the same time, Mukherjee claims her social media account was hacked.

Khushi Mukherjee told NDTV that she used to interact with Surya “as a friend”. She mentioned that the Indian captain had spoken to her “as a friend” after losing a match.