Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra announce second pregnancy: ‘Our hearts are so full’

Bollywood actors Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra are expecting their second child. The couple announced the news on social media on Tuesday, October 7, sharing their excitement and gratitude with fans.

Kiara and Sidharth shared a picture on Instagram showing them holding hands, accompanied by the message, “Blessed once again with the greatest gift of all. Our hearts are so full of love and gratitude.”

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The announcement was quickly met with congratulatory messages from fans and members of the film industry.

Karan Johar, Bollywood celebrities congratulate couple Filmmaker and Sidharth's mentor Karan Johar was among the first to react to the announcement. He wrote, “Love love you,” along with multiple red heart emojis.

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Actors Athiya Shetty and Bhumi Pednekar, as well as designer Manish Malhotra, also reacted to the couple's post.

The announcement comes months after Kiara and Sidharth became parents for the first time.

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra's relationship Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Rajasthan in February 2023.

The couple's relationship began while they were working together on the 2021 war drama Shershaah. Sidharth played the role of Captain Vikram Batra in the film, while Kiara portrayed Dimple Cheema.

Kiara Advani and her husband, Sidharth Malhotra, welcomed their first child, a baby girl named Saraayah Malhotra, on July 15, 2025.

Their latest announcement marks another milestone in their personal lives, with the couple now preparing to welcome their second child.

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Kiara and Sidharth's work front Kiara Advani was last seen in Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups, co-starring Yash.

Sidharth Malhotra, meanwhile, is currently being seen in The Vvaan: Force of the Forrest, co-starring Tamannaah Bhatia. The film was released on September 25.

The couple's announcement comes as both actors continue their respective professional commitments while preparing to expand their family.

About the Author Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital co...Read More ✕ Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital conversations. Her work involves spotting early signals across news cycles and social media, sharpening stories for SEO and Google Discover, and mentoring young editors in digital-first newsroom practices. She is known for turning fast-moving developments—whether news-driven or culture-led—into clear, tightly edited journalism without compromising editorial rigour.



Before joining Mint, she was Deputy News Editor at NDTV.com, where she led the Trending section and covered viral news, breaking developments and human-interest stories. She has also worked as Chief Sub-Editor at India.com (Zee Media) and as Senior Correspondent with Exchange4media and Hindustan Times’ HT City, reporting on media, advertising, entertainment, health, lifestyle and popular culture.



Anjali holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Miranda House, and is currently pursuing an MBA, strengthening her understanding of business strategy and digital media economics. Her writing balances newsroom discipline with a clear instinct for what resonates with readers.