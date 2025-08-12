Kiara Advani calls Sidharth Malhotra a 'charmer' as she gives thumbs up to Param Sundari trailer

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 12 (ANI): After watching the trailer of Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor-starrer 'Param Sundari', Kiara Advani could not resist heaping praise on the team.

Taking to Instagram, Kiara gave a shout-out to the 'Param Sundari' team, calling her husband Sidharth "charmer" and Janhvi Kapoor "cutie."

"Colourful, fun, masti overload!! Param you charmer Sundari you cutie ...Can't wait for 29 August," she posted.

The Tushar Jalota directorial marks Sidharth and Janhvi's first project together as co-stars, and their romantic chemistry in the trailer is captivating. What follows is a riot of fun and chaos when Sidharth, a Punjabi munda from Delhi, falls in love with Janhvi, a girl from Kerala.

Sharing his experience working in the film, Sidharth said, "With Param Sundari, I feel like I'm revisiting the kind of romance I grew up loving, but telling it in a way that feels fresh and relatable. Param has that Delhi boy charm, with a love story that makes you cross worlds. We wanted it to look as beautiful as it feels, and Kerala's magic really made that happen. I hope the audience feels the same warmth and joy we felt while making it."

Janhvi opened up about portraying 'Sundari', expressing how her character's deep connection to her roots resonated with her own South Indian heritage."

"Sundari is deeply personal to me. Her grace, quiet strength, and love for her roots resonate with my own South Indian heritage. Shooting in Kerala, surrounded by such beauty, I felt an emotional connection to her world that I hope the audience will feel too," she shared.

Manjot Singh also plays a pivotal role in the film.

A glimpse of his camaraderie with Sidharth in the trailer reminded fans of 'Student of the Year' (SOTY). 'SOTY' was Sidharth's debut film and it also featured Manjot.The trailer features references to SRK and Rajinikanth, adding an extra dose of humor to the film.

At the end of the trailer, a scene comes where Janhvi is seen calling out Sidharth and Manjot South Indians as "madrasis." She then educates them on the rich diversity of South Indian cinema, enacting Rajinikanth from Tamil Nadu, Mohanlal from Kerala, Allu Arjun from Andhra Pradesh, and Yash from Karnataka.

In one of the scenes, Sidharth can be seen delivering SRK's iconic dialogue, "Har Kar Jeetne Wale Ko Baazigar Kehte Hai," with his unique charm.

The trailer of 'Param Sundari' also left fans nostalgic as it reminded many of Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone-starrer 'Chennai Express'.

Some of them even call 'Param Sundari' 'Chennai Express 2.0' as both films explore themes set against a North-South cultural contrast."

Director Tushar Jalota describes 'Param Sundari' as a "celebration of differences - the way two distinct worlds can collide and yet create something beautiful together"He added, "Kerala gave us a visual palette that feels timeless, and the story gave us the emotional depth to match it. The trailer is just a glimpse of the journey."

