Kiara Advani hailed as ‘Queen’ in first look poster of Toxic: A Fairytale for Grownups – ‘Feels iconic’

Kiara Advani looks gorgeous in the recently dropped first look poster from her upcoming movie ‘Toxic: A Fairytale for Grownups’. The Bollywood actress was introduced as “Nadia” in the poster.

Headlined by Yash, the movie is set to release in theatres on 19 March 2026.

The 34-year-old actress shared a poster from the movie on her Instagram handle. It featured her wearing an off-shoulder velvet gown, standing in the spotlight on a dance floor. Looking away from the camera with a pensieve stare, Kiara's character has tears streaming down her face.

Advertisement

“Introducing Kiara Advani as NADIA in - A Toxic Fairy Tale For Grown-Ups. #TOXIC #TOXICTheMovie,” read the caption.

Also Read | Amar Kaushik clears rumours about Kiara Advani being replaced in Shakti Shalini

Toxic: A Fairytale for Grownups is Kiara’s first film since she became a mother earlier this year.

Here's how netizens reacted: Social media users were awestruck by Kiara Advani's stunning first look in Toxic, and deemed her character Nadia as ‘iconic’. Her comment section was also flooded with heart and fire emojis.

Advertisement

“Nadia already feels iconic,” said a netizen. “Calm, powerful, unforgettable. #Toxic just raised the stakes ❤️🔥” another added.

A user commented, “Diwaaaaaaaaa!” “You truly have that charisma of being a true Bollywood Actress to Lead as frontrunner in present and coming era who will be Remembered by roles just like old movie actresses,” said another user.

“Great acting, dance, simplicity yet bold enough and also good movie choice to work for,” one netizen commented.

Several users chimed in, saying, “Welcome to Sandalwood, Queen!”

Many comments read: “Killer looks ❤️,” “Toxic Hype 🔥,” “You look stunning 😍”

A few social media users also compared her goth-like look in the poster with characters from Tim Burton films and the DC character Harley Quinn. One comment read, “She looks like lady Joker.”

Advertisement

Kiara Advani was last seen in War 2, directed by Ayan Mukerji. She featured the actor alongside Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR in the lead roles.

Also Read | Dhurandhar 2 to release on THIS date; Ranveer Singh set for major box office war

About Toxic ‘Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups,’ directed by Geetu Mohandas, known for “Moothon” and “Liar’s Dice”, is produced by VN Productions and Monster Mind Creations.

The movie's release date coincides with the festival of Eid, Ugadi and Gudi Padwa, but clashes with Dhurandhar Part 2.

Notably, Toxic is the first movie in India to be simultaneously shot in English and Kannada.

The Kannada movie marks Yash’s first project since the release of the “KGF: Chapter 2” (2022) in the superhit franchise.