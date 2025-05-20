Kiara Advani in bikini outshines Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR in War 2 teaser, internet says, ‘Better than Deepika Padukone’

War 2 teaser was released on Tuesday on Jr NTR's 42nd birthday. While fans long wait to witness Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR in their new avatars, it was actor Kiara Advani who stole the limelight. Despite limited screentime, she turned heads with her bold bikini look in the teaser.

Kiara Advani steals the show in War 2 teaser The teaser marks Hrithik Roshan’s return as Major Kabir Dhaliwal, while Jr NTR gears up to face off against him, the top RAW agent. With both stars bringing their A-game, powerful aura, and ripped physiques to the screen, it’s Kiara Advani who grabs attention with her fiery first-ever bikini shoot.

While her screen time is limited, she surely won the hearts of her fans with her sizzling chemistry with Hrithik Roshan.

Reacting to the teaser, a user wrote on X, formerly Twitter, “Kiara Advani screen presence >>> both Jr. NTR and Hrithik in #WAR2.”

“#KiaraAdvani looking better than #deepika in #War2Teaser,” another hailed Kiara's bikini look over Deepika Padukone's monokini look from YRF's Spy Universe's Pathaan.

One more user posted: “It's Kiara who dominated the #War2Teaser #KiaraAdvani.”

Someone also shared, “Just one glimpse of Kiara Advani and she stole the show.”

See posts here:

Reddit unhappy with ‘green screen’ usage in War 2 Meanwhile, Reddit is filled with mixed reactions over the speculations of makers using green screen for the scenes of War 2. Someone wrote, “Imagine having Kiara Advani in a bikini and the most standout thing in the shot is the shit green screen effect.”

Responding to the post, a user wrote in the comments, “The colour of the bikini blends in with the background, this is a huge styling error (sic).”

“YRF at this point is minting money using stars,” added another.

Yet another one mentioned: “Ppl, I’m not dishing on Kiara…she looks gorgeous….im dishing on the green screen effects (sic).”

Sharing the teaser, previously, Hrithik welcomed his co-star Jr NTR, who will be marking his Bollywood debut with the film.

War 2 teaser Hrithik tweeted, “And so it begins, @tarak9999. Be prepared, there is no place for mercy. Welcome to Hell. Love, Kabir.” Birthday boy Jr NTR wrote back in reply, “Mercy doesn’t exist where I come from Kabir. I am ready for the WAR @iHrithik sir!!!”

Kiara added, “Lots of firsts. First @yrf film. First action film. First with @iHrithik @tarak9999. First collaboration with Ayan. And ofcourse First bikini shot. Here’s the #War2teaser hope we’ve got you excited for the 14th of August #War2 releasing in theatres in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil.”

War 2 is directed by Ayan Mukerji. It is set to release in theatres on August 14, 2025. The film is a part of the YRF Spy Universe.

The YRF Spy Universe was launched in 2012 with Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's hit machine, Ek Tha Tiger. It was followed by two sequels- Tiger Zinda Hai (2017) and Tiger 3 (2023).

War 2 is the sequel of the original, starring Tiger Shroff and Hrithik.