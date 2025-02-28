Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra expecting their first child: ‘Greatest gift of our lives’

Bollywood couple Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra are expecting their first child.

Kiara Advani shared the happy news on her social media handle on Friday. The actors, via a joint post, shared a cute photo of a pair of baby socks. They captioned it, “The greatest gift of our lives. Coming soon.”

Congratulatory messages are pouring in for the Bollywood couple, from fans and celebrities alike.

Filmmaker Ekta Kapoor commented, “Raaaataaan will truly be lambiyaaan sleepless nights r here (get ready for sleepless nights) [sic].”

“Awwwwww congratulations are in order [sic],” added Shilpa Shetty.

While Neha Dhupia called it “best news ever”, Sanjay Kapoor dropped evil eye emojis with “Congratulations.”

Rakul Preet Singh said, “Omggggggg congratulations guys so so happy [sic].”

“Congrats guys! And bless up, lil one! Safe journey [sic],” Ishaan Khatter commented.

Manish Malhotra, who shares a close bond with the couple, dropped multiple heart emojis in his comment.

Athiya Shetty, Maheep Kapoor, Raashii Khanna, Farhan Akhtar, Masaba Gupta, Rhea Kapoor, Sonu Sood and Heema Qureshi also sent wishes to the couple as they embark on parenthood.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani reportedly fell in love on the sets of Shershaah. However, their relationship rumours began in 2019.

Speculations about their relationship grew stronger after they starred together in Dharma Productions' film Shershaah, a film based on the life of Kargil war hero Captain Vikram Batra.

While the couple never publicly confirmed or denied their relationship, they often dropped subtle hints on social media and in media interviews.

On February 7, 2023, Sidharth and Kiara tied the knot in an intimate ceremony, at Suryagarh Palace in Rajasthan.

Sidharth was last seen in Yodha. He will be seen next in Param Sundari. Meanwhile, Kiara, last seen in Game Changer, has two projects lined up--Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups and War 2.