Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra expecting their first child, here’s their total net worth

One of Bollywood’s most adored couples – Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra – are all set to embrace parenthood. Taking to social media on Friday to share the big news, the couple wrote, “The greatest gift of our lives. Coming soon.”

Following the news, the couple have been trending across platforms, with fans eager to know more about the soon-to-be parents.

Looking at stats, Kiara and Sidharth are also among the industry’s wealthiest stars.

Here's a look at their net worths: Kiara Advani’s net worth 2025:

Kiara Advani’s estimated net worth stands at ₹40 crore, all thanks to her successful career in films, brand endorsements, and investments, reported Siasat.com.

The report added that she charges around ₹3 crore per film and earns approximately ₹1.5 crore per endorsement. The actress is also the face of major brands like Senco Gold, Galaxy Chocolates, and Myntra, among others.

Kiara Advani's car collection includes a BMW X5, Audi A8L, BMW 530d, and Mercedes-Benz E-Class

Sidharth Malhotra’s net worth 2025:

Considered as one of the box office favorite, Sidharth Malhotra has an estimated net worth of ₹105 crore, reported Siasat.com.

He earns from blockbuster films, high-paying endorsements, and investments. He also charges between ₹15 crore to ₹20 crore per film.

His successful films include Shershaah and Marjaavaan. He is also the brand ambassador for top brands like Pepe Jeans, Metro Shoes, Brylcreem, and Coca-Cola.

His garage boasts a Land Rover Range Rover Vogue, a Mercedes Maybach S500, and a mean machine in the form of a Harley-Davidson Fat Boy.

Combinedly, the Bollywood power couple's net worth stands at a whopping ₹145 crore.

On February 7, 2023, Sidharth and Kiara tied the knot in an intimate ceremony, at Suryagarh Palace in Rajasthan.

Sidharth was last seen in Yodha. He will be seen next in Param Sundari. Meanwhile, Kiara, last seen in Game Changer, has two projects lined up--Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups and War 2.