Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra request privacy for newborn daughter, urge fans and paparazzi not to click pics

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra are blessed with a baby girl. Just a day after announcing the good news, the Bollywood couple shared a request to their fans and media friends, urging them not to click pictures of their newborn. They have requested privacy for the new phase in their life.

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra urge paparazzi to not click daughter's pics In a statement, Kiara and Sidharth extended their gratitude to their fans and friends who wished to congratulate them.

Taking to their Instagram Stories, the Shershah actors wrote individually, “We’re so grateful for all the love and wishes; our hearts are truly full. As we take our first steps into this new journey of parenthood, we hope to enjoy it intimately as a family. It would mean a lot to us if this special time could stay private. So, No Photos Please, Only Blessings! Thank you for your support. Love, Kiara & Sidharth."

The couple adopted a“no photo” policy after the birth of their daughter. However, they are not the only ones in the industry to do so.

Bollywood parents, including Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, and Rani Mukerji and Aditya Chopra, have opted for a similar decision.

Even Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor had a ‘no photo’ policy for a long time till they went public with their daughter Raha Kapoor in 2023.

Bipasha Basu and Neha Dhupia also took a similar route.

Meanwhile, Kiara and Sidharth also distributed sweets among the paparazzi on Thursday.

The couple broke the internet with the news of their daughter's arrival on Wednesday.

Kiara and Sidharth took to Instagram to post the birth of their child by sharing a heartwarming pink-themed announcement. They revealed they had a baby girl.

Their post read, “Our hearts are full and our world forever changed. We are blessed with a baby girl. – Kiara & Sidharth.”

In the caption, they added a folded hand, a red heart, and an evil eye emoji.