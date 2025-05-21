Kiara Advani’s stylist shuts down CGI rumours around War 2 bikini scene: ‘That incredible body? All her’

Bollywood actor Kiara Advani set the internet ablaze with her limited but impactful appearance in the teaser of War 2. The actor made her bikini debut for seconds as she walked confidently along a poolside. Her lime green bikini is poised to set a new benchmark in fashion.

Kiara Advani's bikini scene in War 2 While many praised Kiara Advani for stealing the spotlight in the teaser and outshining lead actors Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR, her bikini-clad look also sparked speculation about the use of Computer-generated imagery (CGI).

Kiara's stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania on actor's bikini look Amid this, Kiara's stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania, who curated the look, walked through the process.

In a statement to media, she said, "This was my first time styling Kiara for a film, and the brief was hot. I’ve styled swimsuits for many films before, and I’ve always approached them with a more casual mindset. To me, the real vibe I wanted for her was how we are as women on a beach—happy, relaxed, totally ourselves in a bikini, without overthinking how small or big it is. That kind of ease is beautiful.”

“Even while we were shooting the scene, I kept telling her to just own it—to be in her own space, doing her own thing, not performing some version of ‘I’m in a swimsuit so I have to be sexy now’. I really believe it’s so much cooler—and far more sensual—when you’re just you," she shared.

Anaita dropped hints about War 2 ahead of its release. She said that there will be more to see and discover about Kiara’s bikini look in the film.

“For Kiara, I wanted to go with an unusual colour—something unexpected. It’s a shade that’s hard to pin down… not quite green, not quite yellow. It sits somewhere in between—a tantalising, almost indescribable mix that immediately draws you in.”

She continued, “The bikini itself is really simple in cut, but when you see it from the front, there’s a little surprise. For the first time, we’ve introduced bikini charms—a beautiful cluster that hangs at the centre. I love how it adds just the right amount of fun and mystery to the look.

"Oh, and how could I possibly forget the metallic sheen? It’s honestly everything. There’s something about that shimmer—it instantly takes me back to the unapologetic glamour of the disco era. But at the same time, it feels fresh, sharp, and unmistakably Gen Z. It’s bold, it’s playful, and it knows exactly what it’s doing.”

Kiara's stylist on CGI speculations Anaita further praised Kiara for making the bikini look ‘hot,’ and clarified that her physique was entirely natural, contrary to the CGI rumours.

“Kiara really put in the work to give us exactly the look we were going for. I wanted her to feel so at ease that she didn’t have to think about which way she was turning or what she was doing—just totally free in her body. And wow, did she deliver! That incredible body? All her. I just had the absolute pleasure of showing it off," she said.