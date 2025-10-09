Kichcha Sudeepa thanks DK Shivakumar for order to lift seal on Bigg Boss Kannada studio

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 9 (ANI): After Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka, DK Shivakumar, directed the Deputy Commissioner of Bengaluru South District to "lift the seal on Jollywood premises" in Bidadi, where 'Bigg Boss Kannada' is being filmed, actor and host Kichcha Sudeepa has expressed his gratitude for the support.

Taking to X, the 'Bigg Boss Kannada' host wrote, "I sincerely thank Hon. @DKShivakumar sir for the timely support. Also want to thank the concerned authorities for acknowledging that #BBK was not involved or was a part of the recent chaos or disturbances. I truely appreciate the DCM for promptly responding to my call, and thank #Nalpad, for his dedicated efforts. #BBK12 is here to stay"

Earlier, Bengaluru South District Authorities sealed the Vels Studio (Jollywood) and Entertainment Limited located in Bidadi Industrial Area, Bengaluru South district, late last night following the order of Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) for non-compliance of environmental norms.

Karnataka State Pollution Control Board allegedly ordered the closure of the reality show Bigg Boss Kannada shooting location at Vels Studio in Bidadi of Bengaluru South district. It has been said that the Big Boss Kannada show organisers violated the norms of water and air pollution.

After the order, DK Shivakumar intervened and directed the officials to lift the seal. "I have directed the Deputy Commissioner of Bengaluru South District to lift the seal on Jollywood premises in Bidadi, where Bigg Boss Kannada is being filmed. While environmental compliance remains a top priority, the studio will be given time to address violations in accordance with the norms set by the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board. I remain committed to supporting the Kannada entertainment industry, while also upholding our responsibility toward environmental protection," he shared on X.

SS Lingaraju, Member Secretary of the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB), told ANI, "The board doesn't know about any Big Boss or anything, maybe they are inside the premises of this Vels Studio. Vels Studio is the actual occupier of that land, and they don't have the actual consent for operation as per the rules under the Air Act and Water Act. For this reason, and due to some non-compliances, a closure order was issued yesterday."

He continued, "They don't have consent, consent to operate. They run some amusement park, there are some hotel rooms and some STP of 250 KLD (Sewage Treatment Plant designed to treat 250,000 liters of sewage daily) which is not in operation and some solid waste management is not in according to the norms of PCB and all these things non-observation, they were there, non-compliances, beside that they don't, they didn't apply for the consent to operate, that is a mandatory thing under Air Act and Water Act. That is not there; that's why we issued the closure order."

"They have not even had the consent, which is the basic document, to run any industry or any activity; you need to have a consent, which they did not apply for, despite our repeated notices and all, they didn't do that," Lingaraju added.