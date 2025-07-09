‘Kill Bill’ actor Michael Madsen’s cause of death revealed by his doctor

The cause of death for actor Michael Madsen has been confirmed as heart failure, with heart disease and a history of alcoholism cited as contributing factors, according to his personal cardiologist and a report from NBCLA.

The 67-year-old actor, best known for his roles in ‘Kill Bill’, ‘Reservoir Dogs’, and ‘Donnie Brasco’, was found unresponsive in his Malibu, California home on the morning of July 3.

A representative for the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department confirmed that Madsen was pronounced dead at the scene at 8:25 a.m. No foul play is suspected.

Cause of Michael Madsen's death Madsen, a long-time fixture in Hollywood’s gritty cinema, had publicly battled alcoholism over the years. Despite his struggles, sources close to the actor told TMZ that he had been sober prior to his death.

They described him as making a “consistent and valiant effort” to maintain sobriety, noting that he had spent years in and out of rehabilitation facilities and remained committed to overcoming his addiction.

Friends and family said they “hoped and believed” that Madsen remained alcohol-free in his final days, though they admitted they were “uncertain about his state of mind” leading up to his passing.

Madsen is survived by his sisters, Virginia and Cheryl, and his children, including actor Christian Madsen, 35, known for his role in the ‘Divergent’ series.