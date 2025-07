Kill Bill, Reservoir Dogs actor Michael Madsen passes away at 67

Washington DC [US], July 4 (ANI): Actor Michael Madsen, who is known for his roles in Quentin Tarantino films including 'Kill Bill: Vol. 1 & 2' and 'Reservoir Dogs', passed away on Thursday at the age of 67, reported Variety.

As per the outlet, Madsen was found unresponsive in his Malibu home, according to his representative, who said the cause appeared to be a cardiac arrest.

"In the last two years Michael Madsen has been doing some incredible work with independent film including upcoming feature films 'Resurrection Road', 'Concessions' and 'Cookbook for Southern Housewives,' and was really looking forward to this next chapter in his life. Michael was also preparing to release a new book called 'Tears For My Father: Outlaw Thoughts and Poems, ' currently being edited," Madsen's managers, Susan Ferris and Ron Smith and publicist Liz Rodriguez said in a joint statement as quoted by Variety.

"Michael Madsen was one of Hollywood's most iconic actors, who will be missed by many," the actor's managers added as per the outlet.

Madsen portrayed the character of Blonde in 'Reservoir Dogs'. This 1992 crime film also starred Harvey Keitel, Tim Roth, Chris Penn, Steve Buscemi, Lawrence Tierney, Edward Bunker, and director Tarantino.

Madsen was popularly known for his collaboration with Tarantino on both 'Kill Bill' films as well as 'The Hateful Eight' and 'Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood.'

The actor's diverse filmography spans more than 300 titles, including 'Donnie Brasco,' 'Thelma & Louise,' 'Sin City,' 'The Doors,' 'Species,' 'Mulholland Falls', and 'Once Upon a Time in Mexico.'

Virginia Madsen, the brother of Michael Madsen, mourned the loss of the actor.

"My brother Michael has left the stage," Virginia wrote in a statement to Variety.

"He was thunder and velvet. Mischief wrapped in tenderness. A poet disguised as an outlaw. A father, a son, a brother -- etched in contradiction, tempered by love that left its mark. We're not mourning a public figure. We're not mourning a myth -- but flesh and blood and ferocious heart. Who stormed through life loud, brilliant, and half on fire. Who leaves us echoes -- gruff, brilliant, unrepeatable -- half legend, half lullaby," continued Vigrinia as quoted by Variety.

While concluding her emotional message, Virginia wrote, "I'll miss our inside jokes, the sudden laughter, the sound of him. I'll miss the boy he was before the legend; I miss my big brother. Thank you to everyone reaching out with love and memory. In time, we'll share how we plan to celebrate his life -- but for now, we stay close, and let the silence say what words can't," as quoted by Variety.

The 'Kill Bill' actor was born on September 25, 1957, in Chicago to Elaine, a filmmaker and author, and Calvin Christian Madsen, a firefighter.

His siblings include Cheryl Madsen and Oscar-nominated actress Virginia Madsen.