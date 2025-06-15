Kim Cattrall reveals why she initially turned down Sex and the City role

Washington [US], June 15 (ANI): Kim Cattrall, the actress behind the iconic character Samantha Jones in HBO's 'Sex and the City,' recently opened up about her initial hesitation to take on the role.

Advertisement

As per Deadline, in a candid conversation, Cattrall shared that she turned down the part not once, not twice, but four times before finally agreeing to join the show.

Her reason? "Self-inflicted ageism," stemming from her concerns about playing a sexually confident character at the age of 41.

Cattrall explained that her mindset shifted over time, and she eventually came to realise that 40 could indeed be "alluring".

"Well, that changed. 40 became sexy. It became, 'Man, let's have more of that,'" she said, reflecting on her decision to join the show, as quoted by Deadline.

Cattrall's portrayal of Samantha Jones, a character known for her unapologetic attitude toward sex and relationships, became a defining role in her career.

Cattrall described Samantha as a woman who enjoyed life on her own terms, and said, "She wasn't a nymphomaniac, well, some people might have thought she was, but she was just enjoying the main course. Everyone else was nibbling on the appetisers when she was going for the steak. And it was always on her terms, that I always insisted on."

Advertisement

Despite the character's bold personality, Cattrall noted that she is the antithesis of Samantha in many ways, identifying herself as a "serial monogamist."

Cattrall expressed her gratitude for having played Samantha Jones, and said, "I created a fantastic character that I loved, and I put a lot of love in it. And if I'm remembered only for that, then that's really OK."

The show, which aired from 1998 to 2004, has had a lasting impact on popular culture, inspiring numerous spin-offs, including 'The Carrie Diaries' and 'And Just Like That...,' the latter of which premiered on HBO Max in 2021.

Although Cattrall chose not to reunite with her co-stars in 'And Just Like That...,' she did make a special appearance in the season 2 finale, reprising her role as Samantha Jones. (ANI)