Kim Kardashian and son Saint West hit Kai Cenat with a table during live stream: Watch

On September 2, 2025, Kim Kardashian and her son Saint West popped up on Kai Cenat’s marathon Twitch livestream, Mafiathon 3, making for one delightfully chaotic appearance. Kardashian arrived looking sharp in a white suit and stylish shades, and stuck around for about half an hour before diving into Cenat’s “Extreme Noodle Game”. This game involves one participant wearing a helmet while others swing a pool noodle, and the person in the chair has to guess who hit them.

Kim and Saint join Kai Cenat's stream When Kim took her turn, she did not hold back, she whacked one of Cenat’s friends right on the head with the noodle, and of course, he instantly guessed it was her. Then things really escalated: during Kai’s turn, he sat in the chair, helmet on, and Kim and her pal (and eventually Saint) lifted an actual table and hurled it at him. It shattered on the ground, leaving everyone in a bit of a stunned uproar. Kai immediately called out Saint, who was grinning from ear to ear, but Kim stepped in and took the blame.

But the fun did not stop there. Saint, gleefully energized by the prank, picked up a noodle and playfully smacked Kai. When Kai tried to call a timeout for Saint to take his turn in the chair, however, Kim did not allow Saint to sit on the chair and take his turn.

Kim Kardashian's take on homework During the stream, Kim stated she does not believe in the concept of homework for kids and went on to explain why. She said, “I don’t believe in homework, but I'm gonna tell you why. Because like kids are in school for 8 hours a day." She continued and said that kids should be spending time with family and friends, playing sports after school, and homework should be left for school instead. "I think homework should be left in like for school."

