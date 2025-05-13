Kim Kardashian breaks down as she testifies in Paris jewel heist trial: ‘I forgive you for what has taken place...’

Influencer Kim Kardashian on Tuesday appeared for the trial of her Paris jewel heist case. The incident took place in 2016 when masked men walked away from Kardashian's luxurious Paris apartment with jewels worth $10 million, including a $4 million ring gifted to Kim by her ex-husband, rapper Kanye West.

Kim Kardashian testifies in Paris jewel heist case A gang dubbed the "grandpa robbers", is accused of stealing jewellery from her at gunpoint during Paris Fashion Week.

According to a report of Reuters, Kim, in tears, relived the incident once more as she found closure in the matter.

She told the Court, "I came to Paris for fashion week. Paris was always a place that I loved so much. I used to walk around the city when I woke up in the middle of the night. I always felt very safe."

"I was just about to fall asleep, naked with a robe on."

Kim shared while she thought she would be either killed or raped, one of the masked men tied her up instead.

“I was still in such shock, because honestly a lot of terrorist attacks were happening in the world, and I thought it was some sort of terrorist attack, and I didn't immediately understand it was for my jewellery.”

“Thought I was going to die.”

Kim Kardashian: Thought he would rape me "They pulled me back in the room once they realised they had everything, and they threw me on the bed. I was pretty hysterical, and I just looked at the concierge and told him: 'What is going to happen to us? I have to make it home to my babies."

"The other guy had a gun (on) me. And it was at the end of the bed, so he grabs my leg and pulls me toward him on the bed so the robe is opened and everything is exposed. And that was the moment when I thought he would rape me. But he ended up tying me up and closed my legs."

“I thought about my sister, thought she would walk in and see me shot dead and have that memory in her forever,” added the Kardashian.

Kim revealed the incident, combined with the robbery at her LA house, has left her feeling unsafe without her security personnel.

“I can't sleep at night if there aren't multiple security people,” she said.

“He was (like) a father” says Kim Kardashian about suspect Talking about the suspect, she recalled the one with a weapon. “I felt like, because the guy that tied me up saw how frantic I was and wouldn't get close to me - almost whispering: 'Shhh, are you okay? - I felt in that moment that he was (like) a father. I felt like he wanted me to know that I would be okay if I just shut up. And then they started arguing. I didn't know what they said, as it was in French, and then he went from 'Shh' to aggressively grabbing my legs - so I thought maybe I got it wrong,” she said.

Kim also asserted that while she was grabbed, dragged and thrown onto the floor, she wasn't hit by the robbers.

“(The gun) was pointed towards me to get me to go from room to room, and it was pointed toward me on the bed at the end,” she shared.

Kim Kardashian finds closure Kim highlighted how the incident has changed her life. Talking about receiving an apology letter from one of the suspects of the gang, she added, “I do appreciate the letter, for sure, I forgive you for what has taken place, but it doesn't change the feelings and the trauma and the fact that my life was forever changed, but I do appreciate the letter, thank you.”

"This is my closure. This is me putting this hopefully to rest, after being able to see everyone and thank the French judiciary system for figuring out this investigation."

“I believe in rehabilitation but it isn't for me to decide - it's up to the jury. My job is just to tell my truth, and hope it doesn't happen to anyone else, to fear (being) raped and killed. I wouldn't wish that upon my worst enemy.” “I do hope that everyone involved get the help they need, get rehabilitated and doesn't do this again,” she mentioned.