Kim Kardashian fails California Bar Exam, vows to sit for it in 2026: ‘Was so close to passing’

Kim Kardashian revealed that she failed the California Bar Exam. The reality TV star made the announcement via Instagram and assured that she won't be giving up on her dreams to become a lawyer. In the post, Kim revealed that she was very close to clearing the bar this time.

Kim Kardashian fails California Bar Exam The California Bar Exam is a two-day test administered by the State Bar of California that assesses a candidate's competency to practice law in the state. “Well… I’m not a lawyer yet, I just play a very well-dressed one on TV,” Kim Kardashian, who appeared for the test this year, wrote on Instagram stories.

The SKIMS owner, who plays a divorce lawyer in Ryan Murphy's All’s Fair, emphasized she would not give up. “I’m still all in until I pass the bar. No shortcuts, no giving up – just more studying and even more determination,” she added.

The 45-year-old said she failed the exam by a whisker. “I was so close to passing the exam, and that only motivates me even more,” wrote Kardashian, who took the test in July 2025.

"Thank you to everyone who has supported and encouraged me along the way so far,” she added.

According to USA Today, 53.8 per cent of candidates passed the previous California exam in July and February 2024. The next bar exam is scheduled for February 2026.

Kim’s graduation from law school Kim Kardashian graduated from law school this year. "I finally graduated law school after six years!!!" Kim announced on 21 May, per the outlet. Her father, Robert Kardashian Sr., was a famous lawyer and also represented O.J. Simpson in his murder trial. She cleared the baby bar exam on her fourth attempt in 2021.

FAQs Did Kim Kardashian clear the California Bar Exam? No, Kim Kardashian has failed the California Bar Exam.

What role does Kim Kardashian play in Ryan Murphy's All’s Fair? Kim Kardashian plays the role of a divorce lawyer in Ryan Murphy's All’s Fair.

When will the next California Bar Exam take place? The next California Bar Exam is scheduled for February 2026.