Kim Kardashian and her sister Khloe Kardashian recalled their time in Mumbai when they attended Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding ceremony. In the new episode of The Kardashians, the K sisters opened up about their experience at the wedding and thanked Nita Ambani who invited them.

Who invited Kim Kardashian and Khloe at Ambani wedding? Talking about the Ambanis, Khloe highlights how the wedding also benefitted others. “want to point out how much that family does for their people leading up to the wedding. They would do a different good deed every day. One day they paid for 5,000 people's groceries for a year. Another day they paid for 2,500 people's weddings. Their wedding is really opulent but they are also giving back in a really great way,” she said.

Kim thanked Nita Ambani for inviting them to the wedding. She addressed Nita as the ‘Kris Jenner’ of the Ambani family.

“Nita Ambani is like Kris Jenner of the Ambanis” Kim said, "Nita Ambani, she is the groom's mother. She is like Kris Jenner of the Ambani family.”

Khloe, on the other hand, was impressed with Nita's soft hands. She said, “She (Nita Ambani) has to be one with the softer hands who I have met all my life. Like seriously! Softer than Tatums.”

In a clip from the wedding featured Kim holding Anita Ambani's hands as the latter took her to meet the bride and groom, Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani. Khloe said she walked behind them to let Kim and Nita have a special moment.

The Ambani wedding The Ambani wedding took place last year. It was attended by several Bollywood celebrities, such as Priyanka Chopra with her husband Nick Jonas, Shah Rukh Khan and his wife, Gauri Khan, Amitabh Bachchan with his family, Salman Khan, Ranbir Kapoor with Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Ranveer Singh and more.