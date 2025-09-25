Kim Kardashian’s ex Ray J makes shocking claims about her and Kris Jenner: ‘It's worse than Diddy’

Ray J, the musician and former boyfriend of Kim Kardashian, has claimed he is aiding federal authorities in building a case against the reality star and her mother, Kris Jenner.

Ray J about Kim Kardashian: ‘Worse that Diddy' In a livestream posted on social media platform X, Ray J told fellow influencer Chrisean Rock: “The federal RICO (Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations) I’m about to drop on Kris and Kim is about to be crazy. I’m talking about, I’m on the news every day. I’m gonna say a lot of s***.”

He further warned that anyone close to Kardashian should inform her, adding: “The feds is coming. There’s nothing I can do about it. It’s worse than Diddy.”

What is the RICO Act? The RICO Act is a federal law aimed at tackling organised crime and allows for prosecution of individuals involved in ongoing criminal enterprises. Ray J did not provide further details regarding the alleged case or the nature of the investigation.

Neither Kim Kardashian nor Kris Jenner has publicly responded to the claims, and it remains unclear whether any formal charges or investigations have been initiated.

The livestream has sparked widespread social media attention, raising questions about the veracity of Ray J’s statements and potential legal implications.

More about Ray and Kim's relationship Ray J and Kim Kardashian first came into the public eye in the early 2000s through their highly publicised romantic relationship.

The pair’s private life became tabloid fodder following the release of a controversial intimate tape in 2007, which significantly boosted Kardashian’s profile and helped launch her subsequent career in reality television and business.