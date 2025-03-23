Kim Kardashian seeks emergency custody hearing for her kids amid Kanye West’s erratic behavior

Kim Kardashian is increasingly alarmed over Kanye West’s behavior, fearing for the safety of their children as he spirals deeper into mental health struggles, Page Six reported a close source as saying.

“Kanye is obviously not taking his meds,” the source claimed. “If he was, we wouldn’t be here. It’s not getting any better, he’s not a well person, he’s sinking further down and he’s not acting rationally.”

Kanye West, who has previously disclosed diagnoses of bipolar disorder and autism, has been exhibiting erratic behavior, leading Kim to seek legal action regarding custody arrangements.

Emergency custody hearing requested Kim, 44, has reportedly called for an emergency custody hearing after learning that controversial figures Andrew and Tristan Tate were present during a recent visit between Kanye and their eldest daughter, 11-year-old North West.

A source close to the situation reportedly told the outlet, “North loves him. I can’t speak for the other kids, but North is definitely Ye’s girl. But it must be scary for Kim.”

Kim and Kanye, who were married from 2014 to 2022, also share son Saint, 9, daughter Chicago, 7, and son Psalm, 5.

Given Kanye’s unpredictable actions, Kim is now reportedly considering filing for sole custody of their four children.

Kanye’s controversial music release Adding to Kim’s distress, Kanye recently released a single titled Lonely Roads Still Go to Sunshine, featuring North alongside Sean “Diddy” Combs, who is currently in jail awaiting trial on sex crime charges. The song begins with an alleged jailhouse conversation between Kanye and Combs, who reportedly did not know he was being recorded.

In response, Kim reportedly met with attorneys on March 14 to discuss legal options regarding the use of their daughter’s name and voice in Kanye’s projects.

Legal battle over North’s name Kanye, 47, has publicly clashed with Kim over their daughter’s name, posting and then deleting screenshots of a text conversation in which he threatened to “go to war” over the rights to use North’s name.

Kim Kardashian reminded Kanye that he had previously agreed to trademark their daughter’s name, with the stipulation that North would inherit the rights upon turning 18.