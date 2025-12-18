Kim Kardashian bar exam meltdown: ‘I’m absolutely gonna cry’ in new episode of The Kardashians

In the latest episode of The Kardashians, released on 18 December, Kim Kardashian is seen breaking down emotionally as she prepared for her bar examination. The outcome of the test is already known, as the reality TV star revealed in November that she did not clear the July exams. The episode documents the intense mental strain she endured in the run-up to the test.

According to People, Kim has been trying to become a lawyer for the last six years. The latest episode of the reality television series shows her nine days before the crucial exam in July. She could not contain her tears as the pressure of the test became unbearable.

“I’m absolutely gonna cry, cause it's f****** exhausting,” the 45-year-old was seen telling the cameras, as per People. “I threw my back out, and it’s like, every time I think I get to another step, something pulls me back. There’s all these f****** roadblocks, and I’m not a pity party kind of girl, but last night, I was like, why the f*** is this happening?”

Her fears and worries came true as the SKIMS founder could not clear the bar examination in July. Though she had said that this would be her final attempt at taking this test, when she shared the news of her failure in November, Kardashian added that she is not giving up.

Kardashians and their Christmas parties The Christmas parties thrown by the Kardashians are a major social event. Last year, it was Kendall Jenner’s Beverly Hills estate, estimated to be worth $8.5 million, where the big gala celebration took place. A-list celebrities such as Elon Musk, Jennifer Lopez, Paris Hilton and Dave Chappelle are just some of the big names who have attended these parties over the years, as per Daily Mail.

Also Read | Ray J repeats racketeering allegations against Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner

It has now been revealed that the costs of the lavish parties are split equally among the members of the family.

The tradition of these parties dates back to Kris Jenner, who began hosting them in 1978, when she was married to Robert Kardashian, the father of the Kardashian sisters. As a Beverly Hills housewife, this was an event that was a crucial part of her and her family's calendar.

This year, Kendall might again host the party at her house. In an interview, she spoke about the potential of this year’s bash.

“Last year, we did a smaller Christmas Eve party, and it was super lovely. Usually, they're kind of these blowouts for the last, like, since I was born. … But we're doing a smaller one again this year, and I'm really happy about it,” Kendall was quoted as saying by Daily Mail.

FAQs Which examination was Kim Kardashian preparing for in July? Kim Kardashian was preparing for her bar examinations to qualify as a lawyer.

How long has Kim Kardashian been trying to be a lawyer? Kim Kardashian has been studying to become a lawyer for the last six years.