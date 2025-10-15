Kim Kardashian talks about her toxic marriage with Kanye West and why she finally decided to divorce him

Kim Kardashian separated from rapper Kanye West years ago; however, the memories of their toxic marriage still haunt her. She opened up about the horrors of being in a marriage with the rapper in a recent podcast. Kim also spoke about her current dating life. She recalled how her age and experience now make it difficult for her to get into a new relationship.

How Kim Kardashian's marriage to Kanye West turned toxic In the Call Her Daddy podcast, while talking to host Alex Cooper, Kim revealed that she has a habit of collecting only good memories while forgetting the bad ones. However, a few episodes of her marriage still stay with her. During the podcast, she mentioned that her marriage of almost a decade with four kids is not a “failure”. The duo tied the knot in 2014 and were granted a divorce in 2022.

The business mogul, in particular, spoke about mental health struggles. She elaborated how Kanye would give up their Lamborghinis when he had “an episode”. Hinting at his struggle with bipolar disorder, Kim said her marriage came to a point where she had no idea what she would wake up to. Hence, she decided to save herself and her mental health.

The breaking point of their marriage, according to her, came when Kanye started bad-mouthing her family, including her mother and sisters.

Kim Kardashian on her kids Kim shares four children with Kanye: North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm. She spoke about how she wanted to set a positive example for her kids by walking away from a toxic marriage.

Talking about her eldest daughter, North West, Kim said how she keeps pushing her mother to date people. She mentioned that her daughter often motivates her to get a boyfriend and think about remarrying.

Kim Kardashian on Kanye West’s mental health While opening up on Kanye’s struggle, Kim mentioned how she is often told about ignoring signs. However, she wanted to stay beside him. “You wanna really get into that with them and be there for them,” she said.

However, once it started affecting her health, that is when she decided to call it quits.

FAQs Q1: Why did Kim Kardashian and Kanye West get divorced? Kim cited Kanye’s unpredictable behavior, mental health struggles, and his public attacks on her family as key reasons for ending the marriage.

Q2: What did Kim say about Kanye’s mental health? Kim said Kanye’s bipolar episodes affected their life deeply, including incidents like him giving away their Lamborghinis during those periods.