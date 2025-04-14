Kim Kardashian to testify in $10M Paris robbery case over stolen jewels, including ring from ex Kanye West

Social media influencer, TV star Kim Kardashian will testify at an upcoming trial over an armed robbery of her jewellery in Paris, as confirmed by her US lawyer Michael Rhodes to AFP on Monday. The incident took place in 2016 when masked men walked away from Kardashian's luxurious Paris apartment with jewels worth $10 million during Paris Fashion Week.

Kim Kardashian to testify in court Going by the latest development in the case, a French court on April 28 is set to try six people over the gem heist.

The lost jewels also included a $4 million ring gifted to Kim by ex-husband, rapper Kanye West.

Kim Kardashian's Paris robbery case Previously, the People magazine reported that she would take the stand in May to recount her ordeal to a jury. It also mentioned that the case will see at least 12 people stand trial in connection with the robbery in Paris.

Kim on what happened in Paris Talking about the traumatic experience, the Kardashian star had shared her ordeal during an episode of her reality TV show Keeping Up with the Kardashians in 2017.

The Magazine quoted her saying, "I heard a noise at the door, like footsteps, and I shouted, asking, 'Who's there?'" "No one answered. I called my bodyguard at 2:56 a.m. Through the door, I saw two people arrive, plus the night man who was tied up."

She said one of the masked men wore ski goggles. "It's the one with the ski goggles who stayed with me," she said. “He demanded with a strong French accent, my ring. It was on the bedside table. It's worth $4 million.… I told him that I didn't know, he took out a gun and I showed him the ring,” Kim added.

"They grabbed me and took me into the hallway," she continued.

“I was wearing a bathrobe, naked underneath. Then we went in the room again and they pushed me on the bed. And, it was this time, they tied me up with plastic cables and taped my hands, then they put tape over my mouth and my legs,” she shared.

