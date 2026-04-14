Kim Kardashian turns Broadway producer with ‘The Fear of 13’ based on Nick Yarris story

Kim Kardashian is adding Broadway producer to her list of roles, joining the team behind the upcoming play ‘The Fear of 13’, which is based on the real-life story of Nick Yarris.

Kim Kardashian makes her Broadway debut as a producer for ‘The Fear of 13’ The production tells the story of Yarris, a man who spent more than two decades on death row for a murder he has consistently said he did not commit. His case has been widely discussed in the context of wrongful convictions and the criminal justice system in the United States.

In a statement, Kardashian explained her decision to become involved in the project, linking it to her ongoing work in criminal justice reform. “My commitment to criminal justice reform has always been about more than just policy — it’s about people. I’ve learned that sometimes the most effective way to change minds is through a powerful story. 'The Fear of 13' is that story,” she said.

The play has been written by Lindsey Ferrentino and features performances from Adrien Brody and Tessa Thompson. Direction is led by David Cromer, a Tony Award-winning director known for his work in stage productions. Opening night is scheduled for Wednesday.

Kardashian’s involvement in the project builds on her recent efforts to highlight cases of wrongful conviction. Over the past several years, she has used her public platform to advocate for changes within the criminal justice system. Her work has included direct engagement with political leaders and support for individuals seeking clemency.

She previously met with Donald Trump during his first term in office to advocate for criminal justice reform. One of the most high-profile cases she supported was that of Alice Marie Johnson, who had been serving a life sentence for non-violent drug offences. Johnson was released in June 2018 after her sentence was commuted, and later received a full pardon in August 2020, restoring her rights.

Kardashian has also continued her advocacy during the administration of Joe Biden, focusing on the use of presidential clemency powers and broader reforms within the justice system.

‘The Fear of 13’ marks a shift into a new medium for Kardashian, using theatre to bring attention to legal and social issues. The production aims to present Yarris’s story to a wider audience through live performance, adding to ongoing discussions around wrongful convictions.