Kim Kardashian's Christmas gift to her 4 children draws PETA's ire — ‘Puppies are not plushies’

Kim Kardashian is under fire from PETA and social media for gifting each of her four children with brand-new Pomeranian puppies.

PETA accused her of ignoring the animal crisis and highlighted that Kim could have gotten shelter dogs for her children.

‘Puppies are not plushies’ Talking to The Daily Mail, Ingrid Newkirk, PETA founder, said, “Puppies are not plushies". She said it was a "damn shame" that Kim missed the chance to be a spokesperson for shelter pups.

Ingrid said that the SKIMS founder was being rightly slammed on social media – “Ignoring the homeless animals crisis is inexcusably callous.”

She urged that Kim “call PETA or a local shelter” the next time she wants to bring an animal into her home.

PETA says Kim can still make amends Ingrid told The Daily Mail that it was still not too late for Kim to make amends and suggested that she send her children to volunteer or fund a local shelter.

She said that Kim can “make some amends now by sending their kids to volunteer at a local shelter.” Ingrid also suggested that Kim can fund “a local shelter adopt-a-thon or at least one spay day to help stop the growing homeless puppy crisis.”

Ingrid also called out her sister, Khloé Kardashian, for buying a black Labrador puppy for her family.

Kim's controversial post Kim Kardashian faced major backlash after posting a picture of four Pomeranian puppies snuggled up together on her Instagram Stories.

“Each kid got a puppy,” she captioned the picture.

View full Image Kim Kardashian's IG story

Kim shares four kids — North West (12), Saint (10), Chicago (7), and Psalm (6) — with her ex-husband, Kanye West.