Kim Sae Ron-Kim Soo-Hyun controversy: From leaked pictures to criminal charges, all we know about row over Korean actor

The ongoing controversy surrounding Korean actor Kim Soo Hyun's past relationship with the late Kim Sae Ron has been a topic of debate among people since earlier this month. While Kim Sae Ron's family alleged that Kim Soo Hyun dated the late actor when she was a minor, the latter's agency Gold Medalist maintained that he never visited her house. With new allegations and claims surfacing each day amid back-and-forth statements from Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Sae Ron's family members, the controversy has become even more complex.

Also read: Kim Soo Hyun’s agency files criminal case against Kim Sae Ron’s family for private photo leak Timeline of Kim Sae Ron-Kim Soo-Hyun controversy To shed light on this sensitive issue in the Korean entertainment industry, here’s a breakdown of the timeline and key events in the case involving Kim Soo-Hyun and Kim Sae Ron’s family.

Allegations against Kim Soo Hyun The controversy began on March 10, when the YouTube channel Garosero Research Institute (HoverLab), shared a video claiming that the late Kim Sae Ron dated Kim Soo-Hyun secretly. The video featured a person presumed to be Kim Sae Ron's aunt, who claimed that Kim Soo Hyun was in a relationship with Kim Sae Ron. The affair began when she was 15 and he was 27.

Her aunt added that Kim Sae Ron left her previous management agency, YG Entertainment to join Kim Soo-Hyun's company, Gold Medalist in 2019. She reportedly extended support towards Kim Soo Hyun during their relationship and put her free labour by providing acting classes, handling fresh talent and more.

However, things changed between Kim Soo-Hyun and Kim Sae Ron after the latter's driving under the influence (DUI) case in 2022, the family member claimed. Allegedly, Kim Soo-Hyun distanced himself from Kim Sae Ron after her DUI scandal.

Kim Sae Ron's aunt said that the late actor was stressed after her contract with GOLD MEDALIST was over and wasn't renewed.

She said that Kim Soo-Hyun and his agency, Gold Medalist, contributed to Kim Sae Ron's financial struggles following the DUI case, which ultimately pushed her towards death by suicide.

After the drunk driving accident, Kim Soo-Hyun and GOLD MEDALIST reportedly came forward to help Kim Sae Ron. They reportedly paid around $483,000 in damages and did not ask Kim Sae Ron for repayment.

However, they sent her a legal notice and demanded the money back in 2024. Kim Sae Ron reportedly tried to contact Kim Soo-Hyun for help, but he ignored her.

Struggling to repay the hefty debt, it is believed Kim Sae Ron posted a selfie with Kim Soo-Hyun on Instagram to grab his attention. But it backfired for her. Responding to the photo, the actor and his agency issued a statement and denied their equation, allegedly painting her in a poor image.

According to Kim Sae Ron's aunt, overwhelmed by financial difficulties, the 24-year-old ended her life by suicide.

Kim Sae Ron's death Kim Sae Ron was found dead at her home in the Seongdong District of Seoul, South Korea on February 16, her birthday. . Kim So Hyun's death was ruled as suicide by police officials as per reports. She was 24.

Kim Soo Hyun's agency shares first statement Soon after the YouTube video went viral, Kim Soo- Hyun's agency denied the claims as “baseless and malicious.”

Responding to the actor's reactions, The Garosero Research Institute stuck to their claims, which, they said, were sourced from Kim Sae Ron's family directly. They further threatened to leak evidence to back their claims.

Kim Sae Ron, Kim Soo Hyun chat leak Hours later, a distressed text message sent by Sae Ron to So Yun surfaced online. It read, "Oppa, it’ Saeron. I received a certified document. It says they are suing… They said they would give me enough time, so I am diligently preparing for my return. In every project, even if it is just a few percent, I will gradually pay it back step by step. I am not saying I won’t pay it back, but if they ask for 700 million won right now, I really cannot do it. It’s not that I don’t want to, it’s that I truly can’t. Do we really have to go as far as a lawsuit? Please save me… I am begging you, give me some time (sic).”

Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Sae Ron kissing pic leaked This was followed by the first picture leak of Kim Soo-Hyun and Kim Sae Ron. It was allegedly from 2016 when the late actor was still a minor. The selfie featured Kim Soo-Hyun planting a kiss on Sae Ron's cheeks.

Kim Soo Hyun faces backlash The evidence triggered widespread backlash against Kim Soo-Hyun on the internet. While many called him “pedophile” and a “groomer”, some also called for his boycott.

Amid this, an old statement from Kim Soo-Hyun resurfaced. Talking about marriage, he had said, "I'll marry a 21-year-old when I'm 41."

Kim Soo Hyun's agency confirms relationship Following widespread criticism, Gold Medalist finally confirmed Kim Soo-Hyun's past relationship with Kim Sae Ron. However, they denied allegations of Kim Soo-Hyun dating Sae Ron when she was a minor.

“Kim Soo-Hyun and Kim Sae Ron were in a relationship from the summer of 2019, after Kim Sae Ron became a legal adult, until the fall of 2020. It is not true that Kim Soo-Hyun dated Kim Sae Ron when she was a minor,” they said as per Koreaboo.

The agency also claimed that the Queen Of TEARS actor was psychologically unstable, due to the controversy and media frenzy. They claimed that the viral selfie was clicked during their relationship, which lasted a little over a year. They also presented ‘proof’ that the timeline of images matches. However, it remains contradictory.

Gold Medalist also accused HoverLab of distorting facts with false timelines.

The agency also responded to claims that it stressed Kim Sae Ron with the legal notice. They justified that handling her outstanding debt was a formal legal requirement. After confirming she couldn't repay the remaining amount from her DUI penalties, Gold Medalist said they wrote it off as an uncollectible expense in December 2023

They explained that to comply with legal and accounting procedures, the company had to attempt to recover the amount before waiving it. Otherwise, it could be seen as a breach of trust and lead to tax issues for Kim Sae Ron.

Setbacks for Kim Soo Hyun While the internet remained angry at Kim Soo-Hyun, the 'It's Okay to Not Be Okay' actor suffered majorly. As of March 20, the actor lost 0.6 million followers on his official Instagram account. Brands like Prada Korea, Dinto, Cuckoo China, Jeju Air, Tous les Jours, Shinhan Bank, Eider, Aekyung Group have cut ties with the actor.

Kim Soo-Hyun's upcoming K-drama Knock-Off alongside Jo Bo Ah, had to face boycott demands from fans. However, the production work of the show is on schedule. Reports claimed that Disney+ can sue Kim Soo Hyun for damages caused by this scandal.

Kim Soo Hyun was seen filming for G-Dragon‘s variety show Good Day with limited participation, as per Soompi. Later, the MBC show was postponed for a week due to “program reorganisation.”

Kim Soo Hyun's agency releases new statement Amid this, Garo Sero Research Institute threatened to release more personal pictures of Kim Soo-Hyun and Sae Ron. Following this, Gold Medalist issued an official statement seeking a private meeting with the late actor's mother.

Kim Sae Ron's mother seek apology In return, Kim Sae Ron's mother listed out several demands, including an apology from both Kim Soo-Hyun and his agency.

"Firstly, we want Kim Soo-Hyun to acknowledge that he was dating Kim Sae Ron from the time she was a minor, as well as a public apology from him.

“Second, from the agency Gold Medalist, we request an official apology for media manipulation over the past three years where they claimed that the two have never dated, and again when they stated three days ago that they have never dated too.

"Fourth, acknowledge and publicly apologize for sending a legal notice demanding repayment of ₩700 million KRW (about $482,000 USD) from Kim Sae Ron,”

Kim Soo Hyun's private pic from Kim Sae Ron's house As the agency remained mum, a private picture of Kim Soo-Hyun with his pants down surfaced online. It featured a semi-naked Soo-Hyun doing dishes at Sae Ron's house.

However, his agency refused to acknowledge the photo and claimed that Kim Soo-Hyun never visited Kim Sae Ron at her house. The agency filed multiple criminal lawsuits against the operator of Garo Sero Research Institute (HoverLab) and late actor Kim Sae Ron’s family.

Kim Soo Hyun's agency files criminal charges The charges include violations of the Act on Special Cases Concerning the Punishment of Sexual Crimes, specifically related to the distribution of footage recorded using cameras or other devices, in relation to Kim Soo-Hyun's pants-down picture leak.

Where is Kim Soo Hyun? Amid this, several allegations have been raised regarding the whereabouts of Kim Soo-Hyun. Some even questioned the identity of Kim Sae Ron's aunt.

A few days ago, Park Seo Joon's Instagram post was also linked to the drama. However, the Parasite actor brushed it off.

Recently, rumours about Kim Sae Ron's wedding and a boy friend also did the rounds, but these have been met with scepticism.

So did Kim Sae Ron and Kim Soo-Hyun part ways in 2022? Only the latter would know.