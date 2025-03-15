Korean actor Kim Soo Hyun has been embroiled in controversy after Kim Sae Ron's family accused him of contributing to the late actor's tragic death by suicide. As the public feud between Kim Soo Hyun's agency and Kim Sae Ron's family continues with back-to-back statements, the late actor's mother is now demanding an apology from both Kim Soo Hyun and his agency.

Kim Sae Ron's mother shares demands In a fresh statement, Kim Sae Ron's mother has asked for an apology from Kim Soo Hyun for dating the late actor when she was a minor. She also urged Kim Soo Hyun's agency to apologise for manipulating the media by denying relationship of the actors over the last three years.

Kim Sae Ron‘s mother published her official statement via Garo Sero Research Institute on Saturday. Koreaboo quoted her saying: "Hello. This is the late actress Kim Sae Ron’s bereaved. This is what the family wants.

"Firstly, we want Kim Soo Hyun to acknowledge that he was dating Kim Sae Ron from the time she was a minor, as well as a public apology from him.

“Second, from the agency Gold Medalist, we request an official apology for media manipulation over the past three years where they claimed that the two have never dated, and again when they stated three days ago that they have never dated too.”

Kim Sae Ron's DUI case and penalty The late actor's mother also demanded acknowledgement of Kim Sae Ron and her contributions as a founding member of Kim Soo Hyun's agency. The late actor was among the first ones to join the agency.

“Third, please acknowledge Kim Sae Ron’s contributions as a founding member of the company and apologise for that," the mother said.

“Fourth, acknowledge and publicly apologize for sending a legal notice demanding repayment of ₩700 million KRW (about $482,000 USD) from Kim Sae Ron,” added Kim Sae Ron's mother referring to the legal notice which was sent by Kim Soo Hyun's agency after paying for the late actor's DUI case in 2022. Reportedly, the actor and the agency caused financial distress to the actor which pushed her towards death.

Kim Sae Ron's mother on leaking Kim Soo Hyun's pictures Kim Sae Ron's mother commented that Kim Soo Hyun's private pictures leak was unfortunate but defended it as a necessary step to reveal the truth from the horse's mouth.

A few hours ago Kim Soo Hyun's agency issued a statement, inviting Kim Sae Ron's mother for a private meet. However, they had maintained that the Queen of Tears actor did not date Kim Sae Ron when she was a minor.

Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Sae Ron controversy timeline Kim Sae Ron, 24, was found dead at her home in the Seongdong District of Seoul on February 16, Kim So Hyun's birthday.

On Monday, Kim Sae-ron's aunt alleged that actor Kim Soo Hyun was in a relationship with Kim Sae Ron which began when she was only 15. She also claimed that Kim Soo Hyun distanced himself from Kim Sae Ron after her DUI case in 2022.

She further said that Kim Soo Hyun's agency, Gold Medalist, contributed to Kim Sae Ron's financial struggles which ultimately pushed her towards death.

Kim Soo Hyun's agency initially denied relationship claims but recently confirmed that the actor indeed dated Kim Sae Ron. However, they said the two were in a relationship when the late actor was an adult.