Kim Sae-Ron’s breakup texts to Kim Soo Hyun go viral: ‘…you don’t put in effort’

Kim Soo Hyun has been in the spotlight for quite some time, but not for the right reasons. He has been accused of being in a relationship with the late actress Kim Sae-Ron when she was still a minor. Despite Soo Hyun and his agency consistently denying these allegations, purported breakup messages between the actor and Sae-Ron have now surfaced on social media.In the widely circulated messages, Kim Sae-Ron is reportedly seen expressing frustration to Kim Soo Hyun, stating that he is never available when she needs him. “Oppa, when you miss me and need me, you keep in touch with me without a problem, but when I need you, you’re always MIA. It bothers me that I can’t get in contact with you, and it’s inconvenient. If you don’t put in the effort, then I’m not seeing you anymore," the message read, hinting that she wanted to break up with him.
This comes days after Kim addressed allegations that he dated Sae Ron when she was a minor. He said, “I’ll address the biggest concern—I did not date the deceased when she was a minor. We dated five years ago for about a year, long before Queen of Tears aired."
He explained why he denied dating Sae Ron earlier, saying, “As the lead actor of Queen of Tears, I couldn’t confirm the relationship publicly because of its potential impact on the cast and crew." Kim also denied accusations that his agency pressured Sae Ron over her debts, saying, “Aside from the fact that we were both actors, we were simply an ordinary couple who broke up over time."
Kim Soo Hyun’s agency had previously acknowledged his romantic relationship with Kim Sae-Ron. In an official statement, Gold Medalist addressed the allegations that the actor was involved with Sae-Ron while she was a minor. The agency clarified that their relationship took place between 2019 and 2020. Also, it refuted claims surrounding a viral photo, asserting that the image in question was taken in 2020, not in 2016.
