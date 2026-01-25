Kim Seon-ho's comeback: Tracing the scandal and the actor’s steady return to screens

South Korean actor Kim Seon-ho, a popular figure known for roles in hit dramas such as Start-Up and Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha, was at the centre of a major personal controversy in late 2021 that significantly affected his career.

A Look Back at Kim Seon-ho's controversy The incident began when an anonymous post appeared on a Korean online forum accusing an unnamed “Actor K” of pressuring his former girlfriend into having an abortion under false pretences and then mistreating her afterwards. The post quickly spread across social media and Korean news outlets, with speculation pointing towards Kim Seon-ho as the actor involved.

In the original allegation, the woman claimed that the actor had persuaded her to terminate her pregnancy in 2020 on the promise of marriage and then changed his attitude towards her following the abortion.

The post described emotional distress and accused the actor of prioritising his career over her well-being. It also included strong language, labelling him as having “no sense of guilt” and accusing him of deceit.

Soon after the post went viral, Kim acknowledged he was the person being referred to and issued a public apology through his agency, admitting that he had “hurt her through my incompetence and lack of consideration” and expressing regret to his former partner, fans and colleagues.

Immediate Fallout and Professional Impact The fallout was swift and severe. Kim was removed from the cast of the long-running variety show 2 Days & 1 Night and withdrawn from several film projects that would have marked his big-screen debut.

Brands and advertisers featuring him in campaigns also pulled promotional materials as networks and studios sought to distance themselves from the burgeoning scandal.

After his apology, Kim went on hiatus from public life and social media. Several months later, in May 2022, he returned to Instagram with a short message thanking fans for birthday wishes and apologising again for the “difficult times” his actions had caused.

Support from fans remained strong, with some donating to charity in his name and many urging him to continue his career.

Ex-Girlfriend’s Updated Statement In the days following Kim’s apology, the woman who had made the initial post updated her message.

She said she had received a personal apology from him and acknowledged there had been “misunderstandings between us”. She expressed regret that her original post may have caused “unintentional damage to many people”, and stated that she would take down the original post to prevent further harm.

Her update also emphasised that there were times when they “truly loved each other”.

Dispatch Reporting and Later Revelations Later, South Korean media outlet Dispatch published a detailed report that added a different dimension to the story. It identified the ex-girlfriend as former weather presenter Choi Young-ah and provided a timeline of their relationship, which reportedly began in March 2020 after they met in 2019.

Exchange messages and witness statements indicated that the couple were seen publicly together, enjoyed outings such as zoo visits and pet café dates, and continued the relationship after the abortion, contradicting early implications that the actor had secretly ended things abruptly following coercion.

Dispatch also reported that both parties discussed the pregnancy and that their decision to end it was mutual rather than forced. Friends of the actor said that he initially celebrated news of the pregnancy and later supported her by preparing traditional seaweed soup for her recovery after the procedure — a gesture mentioned in earlier episodes of 2 Days & 1 Night where he referenced cooking the dish.

According to Dispatch, Kim introduced Choi to his parents after the abortion, and they remained close afterwards. It also presented claims from acquaintances suggesting that some of the woman’s earlier accusations — such as allegations of extensive financial support or negative characterisation of Kim — were misrepresented.

One source said that she had purchased luxury items which Kim paid for, contradicting a narrative that he was excessively frugal; others alleged she secretly checked his phone and had complex interpersonal dynamics that contributed to the relationship’s end. The pair eventually parted ways in May 2021.

No Legal Findings Against the Ex-Girlfriend Notably, there were no official criminal charges or legal findings against the ex-girlfriend for false allegations. While Dispatch’s reporting challenged some aspects of her original claims and offered alternative context, no court or law enforcement agency determined that she had committed wrongdoing in making the initial accusation. The updated statements and differing accounts raised questions about the public narrative, but did not lead to legal action against her.

Kim Seon-ho's Return and Eventual Success In the years following the controversy, Kim Seon-ho has gradually resumed work and rebuilt his public profile, while his agency has taken action against ongoing defamation and malicious online attacks, emphasising its intention to protect the actor’s reputation through legal means.

After his highly publicised hiatus following the 2021–22 controversy, Kim Seon-ho has steadily rebuilt his career and made a much-anticipated return to screen.

During his break from regular television work, he appeared in The Childe, a 2023 neo-noir action film that allowed him to showcase his range beyond romantic leads and proved his continued viability as a box-office draw. He also took on The Tyrant, a drama that further highlighted his ability to carry complex characters and maintain audience engagement across genres.