Kim Seon-ho’s agency Fantagio rejects tax evasion allegations, releases official statement

South Korean actor Kim Seon Ho has found himself at the centre of a new tax-related controversy, but his agency has moved quickly to deny any wrongdoing.

On 1 February 2026, media reports suggested that the actor might have engaged in tax evasion by operating a one-person company with family involvement. In response, his agency, Fantagio, issued an official statement clarifying the situation and rejecting the allegations as unfounded.

Kim Seon-ho's agency releases statement The reports focused on a corporation reportedly established by Kim Seon-ho in January 2024, listing his parents as the internal director and auditor and using his home address in Yongsan-gu, Seoul, as the business location.

The allegation claimed this firm was being used in a way that could reduce personal tax liabilities and suggested possible misuse of corporate funds for personal expenses, although no official charges have been filed.

Fantagio’s official statement made it clear that Kim Seon-ho currently conducts all his professional activities under an exclusive contract with the agency and fully complies with legal and tax obligations.

The agency stressed that there are “absolutely no issues whatsoever” related to his contract or his professional activities with them. They also described the one-person corporation as having been set up solely for theatre production and theatre-related work, not for any intent to avoid taxes.

They wrote,

This is actor Kim Seon Ho’s agency Fantagio.

We would like to issue our official statement regarding the reports released today concerning Kim Seon Ho’s operation of a one-person corporation.

Kim Seon Ho is currently carrying out his activities under an exclusive contract signed with Fantagio in his personal capacity, and he is dutifully following all legal and tax-related procedures regarding his current contractual relationship and activities.

We would like to make it clear that there are absolutely no issues whatsoever related to the contract or activities between Kim Seon Ho and Fantagio.

The one-person corporation mentioned in the reports was established in the past solely for the purpose of theater production and theater-related activities, and it was never created with any intention of tax avoidance or tax evasion. However, after Kim Seon Ho transferred to Fantagio, actual business operations under this corporation ceased approximately one year ago, and the company is currently in the process of being officially dissolved in accordance with relevant laws and procedures.

Going forward, we will continue to strictly comply with all relevant laws and procedures in every aspect of our activities, and we will do our utmost to ensure that the actor’s career can proceed without unnecessary misunderstandings.

Thank you."

According to the agency, the one-person corporation has not been actively used for about a year and is now in the process of being officially dissolved under relevant laws and procedures. Fantagio emphasised that Kim Seon-ho has dutifully followed all tax procedures related to his contractual career and will continue to comply with every legal requirement in the future.

The timing of the controversy has sparked broader attention because similar tax issues have been raised involving another Fantagio artist, Cha Eun-woo. In Cha Eun-woo’s case, the Seoul Regional Tax Office reportedly assessed approximately 20 billion won in additional income tax, with allegations that his one-person agency was used to shift income into lower corporate tax brackets—issues that can sometimes be treated as tax evasion if authorities conclude the company lacks genuine business substance.

However, in Kim Seon Ho’s case, Fantagio has rejected the direct comparison to Cha Eun-woo’s tax situation. The agency noted that Kim’s company never entered into payment arrangements with Fantagio and that his entertainment activities are fully personal and compliant with tax rules. The company also stressed there has been no payment contract with Kim’s one-person agency since he joined Fantagio.

Some media reports highlighted specific claims such as payments to family members from the corporation’s accounts or the private use of corporate credit cards, but these details have not been verified by tax authorities and remain allegations at this stage. Fantagio’s statement insists there was no tax avoidance purpose behind the company’s formation and that any misunderstanding arises from reporting rather than documented legal findings.

Industry observers point out that establishing a small company or personal corporation is not unusual in the entertainment world, especially for managing specific project earnings or theatre work, as Fantagio noted. Yet the controversy shows how sensitive tax and corporate structures have become in the public eye, particularly after high-profile cases like Cha Eun-woo’s.

Kim Seon Ho, who is best known for his roles in hit television dramas and films, signed with Fantagio in March 2025, leaving his previous agency, Salt Entertainment. His career has been marked by strong performances and widespread popularity, but this recent development has drawn attention to the importance of transparency in financial and legal affairs for public figures.

Fantagio has reiterated its commitment to following all legal procedures and preventing misunderstanding that might harm the actor’s reputation or career. The agency’s statement concludes with a pledge to comply with all relevant laws and ensure that Kim Seon-ho’s future projects proceed without controversy.

