Kim Soo Hyun’s agency dismisses claims about Sulli’s nude scene in Real: ‘Late actress was well-acquainted’

Troubled actor Kim Soo Hyun has landed in another controversy over his past film Real. His team stepped up and rejected claims made by late actor Sulli's brother regarding the controversial intimate scene from the film. Notably, the same team of Kim Soo Hyun had previously dismissed relationship claims of Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Sae Ron, only to confirm their past relationship later.

Kim Soo Hyun's agency about Sulli and her nude scenes In a fresh statement, Kim Soo Hyun's agency said that Sulli was aware of the nude scenes in the film, implying they had her consent.

Sulli's brother to Kim Soo Hyun Previously, Sulli’s older brother had raised questions regarding Real and questioned Kim Soo Hyun and director Lee Sa Rang (legal name Lee Ro Be), who is also the co-founder of Kim Soo Hyun’s agency GOLDMEDALIST and his cousin.

The late actor's brother questioned regarding contracting testimonies from Sulli's funeral which suggested that the intimate scenes were not originally included in the script. He further sought an explanation regarding Sulli’s nude scene, claiming that a body double was present on set however Sulli was persuaded to film the scene herself.

Kim Soo Hyun's agency reacts to claims regarding Sulli's bedroom scenes Soompi quoted Kim So Hyun's agency saying: "Hello, this is GOLDMEDALIST.

We are making an official statement regarding the recent [issues related to] the film “Real.”

First, we offer our blessings to the late actress Choi Jin Ri [Sulli].

Because the female lead Song Yoo Hwa, who was played by the late actress Choi Jin Ri, had a bedroom scene in the film’s script, we made clear that [the part required] an “actress who is fine with nudity.” Just as there are requirements listed for a job in ordinary job postings, the role of Song Yoo Hwa required nudity, which is a condition that needs to be made known in advance. If anything, we believe that discussing nudity after casting could make an actor feel pressured or forced.

The script that was given to the late actress Choi Jin Ri’s agency at the time also included a bedroom scene, and the materials explaining the character of Song Yoo Hwa included plans for the extent of nudity involved. Also, when drawing up the contract for her appearance, there was a separate clause written up regarding the level of nudity. The late actress Choi Jin Ri and her agency at the time had sufficiently reviewed all of the content before deciding to appear [in the film]."

Regarding the presence of a body double on the sets, the agency claimed, "Nevertheless, because the production team knew that a bedroom scene requires great courage for actors, there were plenty of preparations and procedures before filming, and the late actress Choi Jin Ri was well-acquainted with the bedroom scene when she participated in filming. Regarding the issues that her older brother raised:

• Regarding the filming of the bedroom scene: the late actress Choi Jin Ri participated in filming while well-acquainted with the scene in question.

• Regarding the body double: there was a “stand-in actor” who did not act, but stood in for the actor during preparations for filming, not a body double."

“Also, we are informing you that all work on the screenplay, storyboard, and filming was the domain of the production team and therefore had nothing to do with Kim Soo Hyun, who appeared in the film as an actor,” they clarified Kim So Hyun's role in the film.

“In accordance with the testimony of the film’s main staff, the late actress Choi Jin Ri and her agency at the time were sufficiently familiar with the role of Song Yoo Hwa. In any production, it is impossible to persuade and force an actor into doing a bedroom scene or nude scene on set,” the team added about claims of forcing Sulli to perform the nude scenes which later became a big controversy.

Did Kim Soo Hyun force Sulli's family? The agency also shared that they never contacted Sulli's mother in the matter.

“Finally, it is untrue that we contacted the mother of the late actress Choi Jin Ri. We don’t even know her contact information. We understand that [her brother] may have been curious about the veracity of the things he heard at the funeral. However, it is difficult for us to accept bringing up matters from approximately six years ago now and posting things that never happened on social media as if he experienced them. We hope that you will stop the groundless speculation that is hurting the people who poured lots of love and passion into the film “Real” while working on it.”

Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Sae Ron Kim Soo Hyun recently held a press conference regarding his dating scandal and alleged involvement in Kim Sae Ron's death. The actor maintained that he did not date Kim Sae Ron when she was a minor and broke down in front of the press.

His first public appearance wasn't received well by the internet. While many claimed to call his tears ‘fake’, some also slammed the actor for not answering questions from the media.