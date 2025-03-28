Kim Soo Hyun’s agency responds after Sulli’s brother questions actor over nude scenes in Real

It seems like Korean actor Kim Soo Hyun has landed himself in a new controversy, arising from his ongoing dating scandal. He is facing allegations regarding his past relationship with late actor Kim Sae Ron, which reportedly took place when she was a minor. Amid this, the brother of Kim Soo Hyun's late co-star Sulli has now raised questions about their film, Real which previously caused a stir due to its intimate scenes.

Kim Soo Hyun's agency to Sulli's brother Responding to concerns of Sulli's brother, Kim Soo Hyun's agency has now requested time. Koreaboo quoted the team: "We’re checking.”

In an interview with Korean media Sports Kyunghyang, Sulli’s older brother demanded several questions regarding the highly controversial bed scene in Real.

He reportedly demanded answers from Kim Soo Hyun and his cousin, Lee Ro Be (also known as Lee Sa Rang) of the actor's agency Gold Medalist.

Koreaboo quoted Sulli's brother from the interview, “We have spent the past six years in great sorrow and in tears, but we have also felt a lot of gratitude for the support and consideration many people have given us. We could not just ignore Kim Sae Ron’s death as if it didn’t have any relation to us. We extend our deepest condolences to her bereaved family. We urge that [Kim Soo Hyun and Lee Ro Be] address these issues.”

He reportedly requested clarification on three key issues related to Sulli’s controversial bed scene in the film. First, he questioned Kim Soo Hyun about testimonies from Sulli’s funeral, which allegedly suggested that the intimate scenes were not originally included in the script. Secondly, Sulli's brother sought an explanation regarding Sulli’s nude scene, claiming that a body double was present on set however Sulli was persuaded to film the scene herself. In the end, he reportedly also challenged the claim that no body double was available due to certain reasons, contracting testimonies from Sulli's funeral.

“There were many other things we heard at Sulli’s funeral, but we are only asking for answers for these three fact-based instances. Please respond,” he was further quoted by the portal.

Who was Sulli? Sulli, real name Choi Jin-ri, was among the popular actors, and singers of the Korean entertainment industry. She was found dead at her home in October 2019. She was 25.

As per multiple reports, her death was widely attributed to depression and cyberbullying.

Sulli's bed scene from Real She courted controversy after appearing in Real alongside Kim Soo Hyun. The action-triller was met with criticism from critics and also flopped at the box office.

The most controversial part of the film was a nude scene involving Sulli, which gained several backlash.

Kim Soo Hyun controversy As Kim Soo Hyun is facing allegations regarding Kim Sae Ron's death, recently Sulli's brother shared some cryptic posts on social media, which many believed was regarding Soo Hyun.

