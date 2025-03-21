In the wake of the ongoing controversy surrounding actor Kim Soo Hyun and the late Kim Sae Ron, Disney+ has postponed the release of Knockoff. Knockoff is the upcoming drama featuring Kim Soo Hyun and Jo Bo Ah.

Also read: Kim Sae Ron-Kim Soo-Hyun controversy: From leaked pictures to criminal charges, all we know about row over Korean actor Kim Sae Ron's Knock Off gets delayed Originally set to premiere in April with its first season, Knock Off had mostly completed filming. However, due to the controversy involving Kim Soo Hyun and strong public sentiment, its release is now expected to be delayed until the situation improves.

Soompi quoted the production team of Knock Off on Friday: “After careful consideration, we have decided to postpone the release of ‘Knock Off.'”

Previously, industry insiders had shared with Korean media outlets that as a global giant like Disney+, Kim Soo Hyun would likely be held responsible if the show witnesses financial losses caused by personal issues.

Internet reacts to Kim Soo Hyun show While there is uncertainty about the show's release, many on the internet have called for a boycott. Reacting to Disney+'s decision, a user wrote on X, “Just cancel he doesn’t deserve it (sic).” “They should just cancel it,” added another one. Someone also said, “Nothing has been proven yet, so the show must continue.”

Petition against Disney+ Knock Off Meanwhile, a petition has also been launched on change.org by a netizen. The petition demanding for cancellation of the show. An excerpt from it reads, "Disney+'s decision to release their new show "Knock-Off" is sending a dangerous message to children and families everywhere. Representation matters, and by choosing to release Kim Soo Hyun's show, Disney+ implies an acceptance of alleged predatory behaviour. This does not sit right with victims, survivors, advocates, or anyone who believes in justice."

Impact of Kim Sae Ron scandal on Kim Soo Hyun Knock Off is not the only project of Kim Soo Hyun which has faced the wrath of the public following his scandal around dating Kim Sae Ron when she was a minor. Previously, MBC's variety program Good Day pushed its broadcast which involved minimal participation from Soo Hyun.

Besides these, Kim Soo Hyun has also lost out on a big chunk of followers on his Instagram account. He has also been terminated from brand deals, advertisements and other promotional activities.

Kim Soo Hyun paying for positive posts: Report Amid this war, South Korean outlet KNN News reported that Kim Soo Hyun has been paying social media users to share positive posts about him on the internet, days after facing heavy backlash and trolling. Reportedly, the actor has hired a law firm to deal with the allegations against him.

Kim Sae Ron's alleged marriage and abortion Recently, new claims about Kim Sae Ron's alleged marriage and abortion also surfaced. The shocking statements were made by YouTuber Lee Jin Ho who uploaded an audio recording of the late Kim Sae Ron where she allegedly talked about her ‘forced marriage’ with a corporate man and ‘abortion’ details with a staff member of her agency.

The YouTuber also shared a call recording between Sae Ron’s best friend and the same staff where they discussed the late actor's alleged abusive marriage.

Reacting to the same, Garosero Research Institute shared the reaction of Kim Sae Ron's family. The family reportedly shared that they "never heard of" Kim Sae Ron's alleged marriage.

Kim Sae Ron, 24, was found dead at her home in the Seongdong District of Seoul on February 16, Kim So Hyun's birthday.