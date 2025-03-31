Kim Soo Hyun finally breaks silence, accepts relationship with Kim Sae Ron amid row: ‘Listen to my story once’

South Korean actor Kim Soo Hyun has finally addressed the allegations of underage dating with the late actress Kim Sae Ron amid the row and has requested his fans to ‘listen to my story once’.

The actor accepted that he was in a relationship with Kim Sae Ron. However, he said it was five years ago for a period of about one year.

The actress was found dead in February in a suspected suicide. She was 24. Kim Sae Ron was born in July 2000. The age of consent in South Korea is 16.

Advertisement

“I did not date the deceased when she was a minor. And it is also not true that the deceased made a tragic choice because of me turning a blind eye,” the 37-year-old actor said in a press conference on Monday, alluding to claims that their relationship led to her suicide.

“Aside from the fact that we were both actors, we were both just ordinary lovers like everyone else. We met with good feelings for each other, and as time passed, we broke up,” he shared, adding that after that, the duo was rarely in contact with each other.

“Like most couples, we were cautious to contact each other separately after breaking up.”

He also said a YouTube expose released earlier this month cited false testimonies and evidence, including screenshots of messages that could not be from the actress.

Advertisement

Check out excerpts from what Kim Soo Hyun said: "Five years ago—and four years before ‘Queen of Tears’ aired—the deceased and I dated for about a year. But at that time, I denied the dating rumors. I think it’s natural to criticize me for that choice.

I understand if you can’t believe what I’m saying now about what happened between the deceased and me. But since this is the only chance I have to speak like this here, I would be so grateful if you would just listen to my story once.

Whenever the choices of “human Kim Soo Hyun” and “star Kim Soo Hyun” diverged, I think I always made the choice of “star Kim Soo Hyun.” So, I was actually afraid every day. I was afraid of what would happen if everything I chose to protect because I was “star Kim Soo Hyun” came back to me as poison. I was afraid of everything. But even if I could go back to when “Queen of Tears” was airing, I would make that choice again.

Advertisement

No matter how much I think about it, I don’t think I can make that decision as I please just to make myself comfortable. I thought that was the responsibility that someone who chose the life of Kim Soo Hyun has to bear. I will accept any criticism if you call that choice cowardly or selfish. And I apologize to everyone who has cared for me.

Even at this moment, I have a lot of worries. And I am anxious. What kind of consequences will my words have this time? But because I’m that kind of person, I thought I had to speak up in the end. There were also people who gave me this advice: “Let’s resolve this smoothly. To manage the risk, you should at least first show that you’re accepting things to a certain extent. Then you’ll fade from people’s interest, and you can prepare for a comeback later.”

Advertisement

If I had listened to those words, maybe my private life with the deceased would not have been exposed to this extent.

I wouldn’t have had to receive threats every day about what photos they would upload tomorrow, what they would expose. And I wouldn’t have been humiliated by having photos of my private life leaked. But I couldn’t do that. I couldn’t accept being threatened and forced to admit that lies were the truth.

I always receive a lot of misunderstandings as much as I receive excessive love. Things that are not true also circulate as if they are true. I thought that was also something I had to bear. But the deceased’s family is claiming that I drove the deceased to her death because I was her ex-boyfriend. They are forcing me to confess to things I didn’t do.

Advertisement

“You manipulated the deceased since she was a minor. You pressured the deceased with money and killed her. So you are a murderer.”

First, please listen to this audio. After the family exposed my relationship with the deceased, the YouTube channel that conveys the family’s position released the testimony of the CEO of the deceased’s final agency.

In a newly recorded call after the exposure, this person said that our agency pressured the deceased about her debts by sending a second certificate of contents regarding the debt relationship with the deceased.