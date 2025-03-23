The ongoing controversy about South Korean actor Kim Soo Hyun’s past relationship with late actress Kim Sae Ron has now intensified even more, this time involving former f(x) member, Sulli.

Sulli, Kim Soo Hyun's Real co-star, passed away in 2019. However, her name is being drawn into the controversy after her brother, Choi Dae Hee, shared a cryptic post recently on social media.

Cryptic post by Sulli's brother The name of Sulli popped up in the ongoing controversy after her brother made a cryptic post, referring to someone named ‘Mr. Kim’. Many fans assumed that he was referring to his late sister's co-star Kim Soo Hyun, who has been under fire for his alleged dating controversy with Bloodhounds star Kim Sae Ron.

“Mr. Kim, I have a lot to say, but I can’t. You’re going to fall from your high position, so you better hold on tight,” Choi Dae Hee shared on online community TheQoo.

Following this, fans were quick to assume that he was referring to Kim Soo Hyun, who acted alongside Sulli in the 2018 film Real.

Sulli's brother defends Kim Soo Hyun As fans started linking Kim Soo Hyun with Sulli, her brother came up with a clarification on his stance regarding the actor.

“How is it that the so-called ‘fans’ are the ones being the least helpful? I didn’t even mention Soo Hyun’s name, and yet people came swarming in instantly,” he said, addressing the plethora of comments from fans.

“Must be driving you crazy too, not being able to fact-check anything, right,” he added.

Choi Dae Hee clarified that he had been battling with uncertainty for years and mentioned that he did not intend to speak up and give more trouble to the Queen of Tears star.

“There will be plenty of others giving him a hard time. And even if I speak up, it wouldn’t become fact anyway—and it wouldn’t help any of you, either. So maybe just don’t poke the bear and move along,” he wrote, according to Koreaboo.

Choi Dae Hee also called out fans for dragging Sulli's name into the issue, calling it “disgusting”.

“Oh… and by the way, aren’t you the ones constantly dragging my sister onto the chopping block over similar issues? The way her name keeps getting brought up all over the place—it’s honestly disgusting,” he said.