South Korean actor Kim Soo-Hyun is under fire over his purported relationship with the late actress Kim Sae Ron when she was a minor. A recent report draws attention to the details of the relationship and exposes that her agency, Gold Medalist, co-owned by Soo Hyun, was suing her and demanding money.

Kim Soo-Hyun reportedly dated Kim Sae Ron when she was a minor and later distanced himself following her DUI case in 2022. Kim Sae Ron was 24 when she was found dead at her home in the Seongdong District of Seoul.

The date of her death? February 16 when Kim Soo Hyun celebrates his birthday. Her death was ruled as suicide by police officials as per Korean media outlets.

A love letter dated June 9, 2018, allegedly written by Kim during his service, earlier surfaced online. In the letter, he reportedly expressing his affection for Kim Sae Ron, who was still a minor at the time.

On March 12, Kim Sae Ron‘s aunt made fresh claims against the actor. She alleged that Kim Soo Hyun first approached Kim Sae Ron who initially doubted him. In a longer broadcast on the YouTube channel Garosero Research Institute, the late actor's aunt also said there was a discussion about marriage between Kim Sae Ron and Kim Soo Hyun.

What's new in the matter? Dispatch Korea reported about Kim Sae-ron’s strained relationship with her former agency, Gold Medalist.

The report stated that in March 2024, Gold Medalist sent Kim Sae-Ron a legal notice demanding repayment of ₩700M for damages they covered on her behalf.

"Despite her financial struggles, the agency threatened legal action if she didn't pay in full," the report added. It said that Kim Sae-ron likely believed the debt was settled when her contract with Gold Medalist ended.

But when she got the legal notice, fear took over. "Tn desperation", she reached out to Kim Soo-Hyun, "her former boyfriend, asking for help."

A text message sent by Sae-ron to Kim Soo-hyun on March 24, 2024, and accessed by Dispatch, read, “Oppa, it's Sae-ron. I got the legal notice. They're suing me. I can't possibly pay ₩700M right now. Do we really have to go to court? Please help me. Just give me some time.”

But there was no response. So she posted an old photo of them together—a silent plea for help. Instead, this led to a media storm about their past relationship.

Despite her struggles, Kim Sae-ron tried to repay as much as she could—selling her car, cashing in investments, and covering over ₩200M (~$150K) in damages. Yet, her agency still sent a legal notice, knowing she had no way to pay.

‘Open secret’ Gold Medalist responded to Dispatch's investigation with "false rumors" claims. But insiders said otherwise. They alleged that Kim Soo-hyun and Kim Sae-ron's past was an "open secret in the industry".