Korean actor Kim Soo Hyun is facing severe backlash online after being embroiled in a controversy over his alleged link to Kim Sae Ron's death. In a YouTube video, the late actor's aunty made serious allegations against Kim Soo Hyun and linked them to Kim Sae Ron's death.

Kim Soo Hyun, Kim Sae Ron's unseen pic While the Queen of Tears actor denied all claims via a statement, an unseen picture of him and Kim Sae Ron are raising eyebrows on the internet.

The unseen picture seemingly prove Kim Soo Hyun's closeness to Kim Sae Ron. In it, Kim Soo Hyun is seen planting a kiss on Kim Sae Ron's cheek.

Internet reacts to Kim Soo Hyun, Kim Sae Ron's pic Live Mint couldn't check the source of the picture which are now viral on the internet.

Kim Soo Hyun, Kim Sae Ron's kissing picture goes viral. (X)

Reacting to the pictures, a user wrote on X, formerly Twitter, “This is just one picture. The truth will be revealed (sic).” “They failed her absolutely, if she had to cry for help and got none and still committed suicide in the end...they failed her completely (sic),” added another. One more said, “She eventually chose to commit suicide due to her silent accomplices on the side of pedophiles and pedophiles (sic).”

Commenting on the controversy, someone tweeted, “Opening twt to find out kimsoohyun is a literal predator and a pedo wasn't on my bingo card (sic).” “So allegedly Kim Soo Hyun (27 years old) dated Kim Sae Ron (15) and had a 6 long years relationship with her. This guy is literally a PEDO and a GROOMER (sic),” posted yet another with an old photo of the actors.

Kim Sae Ron's death Kim Sae Ron, 24, was found dead at her home in the Seongdong District of Seoul on February 16, Kim So Hyun's birthday. Her death was ruled as suicide by police officials as per Korean media outlets.

Allegations against Kim Soo Hyun in Kim Sae Ron's death On Monday, via a video on the YouTube channel HoverLab Inc, Kim Sae-ron's aunt alleged that actor Kim Soo Hyun was in a relationship with Kim Sae Ron which began when she was only 15. She also claimed that Kim Soo Hyun distanced himself from Kim Sae Ron after her DUI case in 2022.

She further said that Kim Soo Hyun's agency, Gold Medalist, contributed to Kim Sae Ron's financial struggles which ultimately pushed her towards death.

Kim Sae Ron's aunt alleged that the late actor was distressed after her contract with GOLD MEDALIST ended. Following her 2022 drunk driving accident, reportedly actor Kim Soo Hyun and GOLD MEDALIST stepped up, covering around $483,000 in damages, without asking Kim Sae Ron for repayment.

However, it is believed that things took a different turn when they sent her a notice demanding the money back in 2024. When she tried to contact Kim Soo Hyun for help, he reportedly ignored her.

Struggling to repay the hefty debt, it seems Kim Sae Ron has posted a self with Kim Soo Hyun on Instagram to grab his attention, but instead, the actor and his agency issued a statement that allegedly painted her in a negative light.

According to Kim Sae Ron's aunt, overwhelmed by financial difficulties, the 24-year-old ended her life.

Kim Soo Hyun reacts to allegations Responding to the claims, Gold Medalist issued a statement and dismissed all allegations. Soompi quoted Kim Soo Hyun's agency saying: "The claims made by HoverLab Inc. in their YouTube broadcast about Kim Soo Hyun are clearly false and baseless.

“In their broadcast, HoverLab Inc. alleged that our company and Kim Soo Hyun colluded with YouTuber Lee Jin Ho to harass the late actress Kim Sae Ron. They further claimed that Kim Soo Hyun and the late Kim Sae Ron were in a romantic relationship starting when she was 15 years old, that our company acted improperly in handling the aftermath of Kim Sae Ron’s DUI incident, and that a manager from our company has a close relationship with YouTuber Lee Jin Ho. These malicious claims directed at our company and actor Kim Soo Hyun are entirely false and cannot be tolerated under any circumstances. We are currently reviewing the strongest possible legal actions against HoverLab Inc. for spreading these falsehoods.”

Mourning the loss of Kim Sae Ron, the statement also added, “Our company is deeply saddened by the passing of the late Kim Sae Ron, who was once part of our agency, and we mourn her loss. However, the dissemination of such false information by HoverLab Inc. mirrors the very behavior of so-called “cyber wreckers” that caused the late actress so much pain during her lifetime. Their actions, driven solely by self-interest, not only damage our company but also tarnish the honour of the deceased, and thus we will respond to this matter with the utmost seriousness.”

GOLD MEDALIST is co-founded by Kim Soo Hyun's cousin Lee Sarang.

Leaked chat between Kim Soo Hyun, Kim Sae Ron Meanwhile, a screenshot of an alleged distressed text sent by the late actor to Kim Soo Hyun has also emerged.

As per X user @itsmejodiiii, the translation of the text is: "Oppa, it’ Saeron. I received a certified document. It says they are suing… They said they would give me enough time, so I am diligently preparing for my return. In every project, even if it is just a few percent, I will gradually pay it back step by step. I am not saying I won’t pay it back, but if they ask for 700 million won right now, I really cannot do it. It’s not that I don’t want to, it’s that I truly can’t. Do we really have to go as far as a lawsuit? Please save me… I am begging you, give me some time (sic).”

Reportedly, Kim Sae Ron and Kim Soo Hyun parted ways in 2022.